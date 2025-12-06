Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after Arsenal dropped points in the Premier League title race with loss to Aston Villa

Emiliano Buendia’s 95th-minute strike gave Unai Emery's team the win after dominating the majority of the match

Manchester City could move to within two points behind Arsenal on the Premier League table of they beat Sunderland

Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after Arsenal dropped points in the Premier League title race following their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa led the match at halftime thanks to Matty Cash’s goal, but the Gunners fought back immediately after the second half began through Leandro Trossard.

Emiliano Buendia scores a last-minute winner against Arsenal. Photo by Nick Potts.

Source: Getty Images

Argentine attacker Emiliano Buendia won it for Aston Villa in the 95th minute to condemn Arsenal to their second league loss this season.

Villa moved up to second on the Premier League table three points behind Arsenal, but Manchester City could overtake them if they beat Sunderland later today.

The Gunners appeared to be cruising in the title race, but the draw against Chelsea and loss against Villa have allowed other teams to close in on them.

Arteta speaks after Arsenal’s loss

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was visibly disappointed after the game and has spoken about the defeat, which has complicated the title race.

“Obviously we are extremely disappointed with the way we lost the game, but first of all I want to congratulate Villa because they are a really good side, and they are really good at what they do,” he told Arsenal.com .

“We had some difficulties in the first half, especially with some very unusual giveaways that we have given after regaining the ball, which is a really dangerous moment against them. But apart from the Watkins situation, which is a foul, I don't recall anything apart from the goal.”

Arteta admitted that getting closed up in the Premier League title race after a loss shows how tough the league is, but he trusts his players to keep going.

He admitted that his players were calm after the defeat and he believes that they will learn from today’s defeat and will make them better in the course of the season.

Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa. Photo by Mike Egerton.

Source: Getty Images

“Everything that they have put in the last two weeks and the results that we got, the performances and to lose it that way emotionally is very touching,” he added.

“You just feel that everything that you put in, it hasn't been worth it. But it is worth it, because we will learn again from today and it will make us a better team again.”

The Spaniard confirmed that centre-back Cristhian Mosquera will be out for weeks after the injury he suffered against Brentford, which adds to their injury woes.

Next for Arsenal is a UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge in Belgium.

