Chelsea won the inaugural edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and will earn a substantial cash prize for their victory.

The Blues humiliated 2025 UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-0 scoreline in the final to claim the newly designed golden trophy.

Chelsea captain Reece James receives the FIFA Club World Cup trophy from US President Donald Trump. Photo by Buda Mendes.

Cole Palmer hit a brace in brilliant fashion in the first half, before assisting new signing João Pedro for the third goal to put the team in the driver’s seat at halftime.

Both teams had the chance to score in the second half, but Robert Sanchez and Gianluigi Donnarumma were fantastic between the goals at both ends of the pitch.

Chelsea's prize money for Club World Cup win

According to FIFA’s official statement, the prize pool for the expanded tournament was $1 billion after securing exclusive TV rights from DAZN, worth the same amount.

The initial estimate for the winner of the competition before the tournament began was put at $125 million, put together from participation fee, win or draw bonus and knockout progress fee.

According to CBS Sports, the Blues eventually earned an estimated $153.66 million after beating Paris Saint-Germain to win the trophy and also earned a gold badge for four years.

The London club received $37.66 million in participation pillar. They earned $76 million in total from wins and progression through to the final and could have earned an extra $2mil if they had beaten Flamengo.

This is a significant fee for seven matches and a month's work, compared to that $220 million they earned for 38 games and a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Maresca’s side will play two more games before the start of the new season — home games against Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on August 8 and 10.

Club World Cup final awards

Chelsea star Cole Palmer was named the competition’s overall best player after scoring three goals and providing two assists in two games throughout the tournament.

Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against PSG. Photo by Darren Walsh.

His teammate, Robert Sanchez, was awarded the Golden Glove after an outstanding performance throughout the tournament, including in the final.

Real Madrid youngster Gonzalo Garcia won the Golden Boot with four goals, while beaten finalists PSG star Desire Doue was awarded the Best Young Player.

Though no award was presented to him, Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez had the most assists in the tournament with three, including the one for Liam Delap’s goal on his debut.

Palmer sets a unique record

Legit.ng reported that Cole Palmer joined Chelsea legends Eden Hazard and Didier Drogba as the only players in the club in this century to score multiple goals in a final.

Drogba scored 10 goals in finals for the Blues during his illustrious career, while Hazard scored twice against Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League final in his last game.

