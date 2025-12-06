Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has dropped his predictions for the Premier League matchday 15 fixtures

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has predicted the outcome of the results of some Premier League matches as matchday 15 kicks off on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The Premier League enters the busy period where teams play up to three matches weekly through the festive period until the turn of the new year.

Mikel Obi Premier League matchday 15 matches. Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by the Premier League, table toppers Arsenal will travel to a hostile ground at Villa Park to face former manager Unai Emery’s Aston Villa for the lunchtime kickoff.

Manchester City will face high-flying newly-promoted side Sunderland, while Tottenham Hotspur will face manager Thomas Frank’s former side, Brentford.

Chelsea will hope to return to winning ways when they visit Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, while Leeds, which beat Chelsea, will host champions Liverpool.

The final match of the week is a Monday-night fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium.

Mikel predicts Premier League results

Mikel Obi, on the weekend episode of his Obi One Podcast, has predicted the outcome of three Premier League matches ahead of matchday 15 kickoff.

Mikel predicted his former team would beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium after their disappointing 3-1 loss to Leeds United at Elland Road.

He backs Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to continue their winning run against Sunderland, which has been the best newly promoted side.

The Chelsea legend has bad news for Manchester United as he predicted Ruben Amorim’s side to lose to Wolves, giving the bottom-of-the-table team their first win this season.

Mikel’s partner on the show, Chris McHardy, predicts that the match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park will end in a scoring draw.

He added that Newcastle United will beat Burnley, while he predicted that Keith Andrews’ Brentford will beat their former manager’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Enzo Maresca confirms Cole Palmer is ready to start against Bournemouth. Photo by Mike Egerton.

Source: Getty Images

Maresca previews Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca admits that his side must improve their performance as they will face a similar game against Bournemouth as they did against Leeds.

“Bournemouth will be a similar game to Leeds, that’s why we need to be better,” Maresca said at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Chelseafc.com.

“They are intense; Leeds were very intense. I said after the game [with Leeds] that they were better than us in all aspects. Hopefully, we can learn from that and be better [against Bournemouth].”

