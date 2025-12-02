The Football Association is set to hit Arsenal with a huge fine for their intense London derby against rivals Chelsea

Arsenal and Chelsea settled for a point each after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, December 1, 2025

Moises Caicedo was sent off in the first half, but the Gunners received the most bookings from Anthony Taylor

Arsenal is set to receive a heavy financial penalty from the Football Association after their 1-1 draw against rivals Chelsea in the London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea finished the match with 10 men after Moises Caicedo was sent off for a rash challenge on Mikel Merino, but it was Arsenal who struggled to get a point.

Anthony Taylor issues six yellow cards to Arsenal players in the draw against Chelsea. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Trevoh Chalobah gave the Blues the lead three minutes after halftime, and the Gunners responded 11 minutes later through Merino to end the match in a stalemate.

Caicedo’s red card was not the only talking point of the match; fans from both sides criticised match referee Anthony Taylor for how he handled the match.

According to the Premier League’s official match report, Taylor issued seven yellow cards, six of which went to the visiting side, including three in the first 30 minutes.

Martin Zubimendi and Riccardo Calafiori were penalised for fouls on Chelsea captain Reece James, while Christhian Mosquera was booked for a foul on Pedro Neto.

Piero Hincapie avoided becoming the second Ecuadorian to be sent off after receiving only a booking for an elbow that left Chalobah with a bump on his face.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, who replaced Calafiori at halftime to prevent the Italian from getting sent off, was booked nine minutes in, while returning striker Viktor Gyokeres was booked for a foul on Robert Sanchez.

Marc Cucurella was the only Chelsea player booked, and many Arsenal fans believed he should have also seen a red for multiple incessant fouls.

FA set to fine Arsenal

According to London Evening Standard, the Gunners’ disciplinary record against Chelsea has landed them in hot water with the Football Association.

Viktor Gyokeres receives a yellow card after a foul on Robert Sanchez. Photo by Vince Mignott.

The FA will fine Arsenal £25,000 for receiving six yellow cards in a match under current rules, a rule that they have defaulted on for the second time.

Arsenal was fined in February 2024 after receiving six bookings during their 3-1 win over Liverpool, while Chelsea was a defaulter during their 1-0 win over Bournemouth last season, during which Anthony Taylor issued a record 14 yellow cards for both sides

Caicedo, whose red card was surprisingly his first in his 130 Premier League matches, will receive a three-match suspension and will miss the games against Leeds United, Bournemouth and Everton for the Club World Cup champions.

