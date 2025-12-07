Mohamed Salah is hinting at a possible January exit after accusing Liverpool of “throwing him under the bus”

The Egyptian winger has revealed a broken relationship with head coach Arne Slot after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw vs Leeds

Salah has been placed on the bench for three consecutive matches, sparking the outburst by the winger

Liverpool’s turbulent season took a dramatic turn as Mohamed Salah publicly questioned his future at the club during a fiery interview on Saturday evening.

The Egyptian star suggested he may leave in January, accusing Liverpool of poor treatment and claiming he has been positioned as a scapegoat during the team’s recent slump.

Salah, who has been one of Liverpool’s most influential players for nearly a decade, was left on the bench for the full match in the 3-3 draw against Leeds United, Sky Sports reports.

This came just days after he was also benched against West Ham and Sunderland, the first time in his Liverpool career he has failed to start consecutive Premier League games.

"I could not believe I am sitting on the bench for 90 minutes," Salah said.

"That's the third time. It's the first time in my career, I think. Very disappointed, done so much for this club over years, especially last season, It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That's how I feel it."

The 31-year-old expressed shock at being dropped despite his long-standing contribution, adding that the club has not kept promises made to him over the summer.

Salah faces uncertain future at Liverpool

The tension between Salah and head coach Arne Slot appears to be at the heart of the issue.

Once a good relationship, Salah claims it has deteriorated to the point where they don’t have any relationship at all.

The Egyptian forward suggested someone within the club wants him out, adding that he feels unfairly blamed for Liverpool’s recent struggles.

“Someone wants me to get all the blame… it seems like someone does not want me at the club,” he was quoted by ESPN.

Salah has scored only five goals in 18 appearances this season, far below his usual standards, but he insists the club has failed to give him the respect he deserves after years of elite performances.

He also reiterated that he is not bigger than the club, but believes he has earned the right to compete for his position fairly.

The Egyptian will leave for AFCON after Liverpool’s home clash against Brighton, and he revealed he has asked his parents to attend the match because he is unsure what will happen once he departs for the tournament.

How Salah’s interview will affect Liverpool

Salah’s interview paints a worrying picture for Liverpool fans.

His emotional outburst highlights a deep frustration brewing behind the scenes, raising concerns about whether this is the beginning of the end for one of the club’s greatest-ever players.

Reports linking Salah to a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia have resurfaced, and his own comments only fuel speculation that January could mark a turning point.

After scoring 250 goals in 420 appearances and helping Liverpool win the Premier League and Champions League, the winger insists he deserves better.

Slot explains decision to bench Salah

