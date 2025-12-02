Victor Boniface, Paul Onuachu and some other Super Eagles stars are unlikely to make the final AFCON 2025 squad

Eric Chelle released his 54-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ahead of the tournament in Morocco

The manager will downsize the squad to 28 players needed for the tournament before the December 11 deadline set by CAF

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle announced his 54-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Chelle announced a voluminous squad of 54 players, which he is expected to downsize to 28 players ahead of the tournament starting on December 21.

Eric Chelle includes Ola Aina in Super Eagles' preliminary squad for AFCON 2025. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

According to the NFF, the final squad of 28 players will be announced ahead of the December 11 deadline set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The current list includes 14 new faces, five NPFL players and some players who have not played for the team in a while, many of whom are unlikely to make the final list.

Legit.ng looks at eight top stars who are unlikely to make the final squad.

8 players unlikely to go to AFCON

1. Francis Uzoho

Uzoho was in goal for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but has been on and off in the squad since then. He is in the preliminary squad but is unlikely to be in the final squad as Chelle will stick to Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye and Amas Obasogie.

2. Felix Agu

Werder Bremen confirmed in October that Agu suffered a ligament injury in his knee and would be out for weeks. His inclusion in the preliminary squad is unlikely to translate into a place on the plane to Morocco for the tournament.

3. Ola Aina

Aina suffered a serious hamstring injury during the 1-1 draw against South Africa in September. He returned to the grass recently, but Nottingham Forest claimed he is still weeks out, which makes it unlikely that he will be at AFCON.

4. Sadiq Umar

Sadiq Umar has been in and out of the national team for years. The Real Sociedad star is hitting form at the right time, but will not be in the final squad as Chelle is likely to stick with that trio of Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams and Tolu Arokodare.

5. Victor Boniface

Boniface was surprisingly named in the preliminary squad despite an underwhelming loan spell at Werder Bremen. However, he is unlikely to make the final squad, having failed to take his chances in the national team.

6. Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho is one of the surprising names on the preliminary list who is unlikely to make it to the final squad. The striker joined Celtic at the start of the season to rediscover himself, but injury has disturbed his progress.

7. Cyriel Dessers

Dessers recently returned from injury for Panathinaikos and was included in the squad. However, his recent performance in the national team, which drew criticism from NFF, means that he is unlikely to make the final squad.

Eric Chelle includes Paul Onuachu in Super Eagles squad after multiple snubs. Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz.

Source: Getty Images

8. Paul Onuachu

As noted by Transfermarkt, Onuachu is the Super Lig’s top scorer this season with 11 goals, but was overlooked for World Cup qualifier games. His inclusion in the preliminary squad is unlikely to translate to a place in the team in Morocco.

Others: Nathan Tella, Christantus Uche, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Fans react to Chelle’s selection

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians reacted to Eric Chelle’s 54-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a long delay.

Fans questioned the inclusion of some players and the exclusion of others, with the final 28-man squad still to come before the December 11 deadline.

Source: Legit.ng