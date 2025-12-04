Eric Chelle is set to inject fresh legs into the Super Eagles as he prepares for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The tactician, who was appointed in January 2025, has been impressive, following the team's results since his arrival

Two days after releasing a provisional list comprising 55 players, reports have it that the manager will further make some changes

Barely 48 hours after releasing a 55-man provisional list ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Eric Chelle is set to make some edits.

The Franco-Malian tactician will lead the three-time African champions to the 35th edition of the tournament as they seek their fourth continental title.

Nigeria are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Uganda and Tunisia, and they will hope to go a step further, having finished the last edition as runners-up.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to invite new players to the team.

Chelle had named several new players in the squad, leaving fans fuming, with many asking questions regarding the timing.

With barely two weeks before the kick-off of a high-profile tournament like the AFCON, quite a number of players were handed their first international call-up, per Foot Africa.

According to SCORENigeria, the coach is set to inject fresh legs into the squad before naming his final 28-man team.

An NFF official said:

"He (Chelle) has a good number of new and young players on his final squad for the AFCON. He said that it will be these players who can really play his high-intensity, high-pressure game.

"Some of our big players are on their way out; they may still be very committed to the team, but the body is not willing, and so we have to start rebuilding, beginning with this AFCON."

He disclosed that as many as five new players will be in Morocco with the Super Eagles. Eric Chelle will name a final squad of 28 players with the CAF deadline fixed for December 11.

His 54-man provisional squad already has several young and uncapped players.

Ekong removed as Super Eagles captain

Meanwhile, the manager has stripped former Watford star William Troost-Ekong of the captain’s armband ahead of the tournament.

It was gathered that Ekong has chosen to focus on his club commitments following the controversy that erupted during the World Cup playoff.

The 32-year-old is also pushing for a new contract with Al Kholood in Saudi Arabia and is required to meet certain appearance targets before being considered.

The Super Eagles will head to Morocco with the sole aim of winning the AFCON 2025 title.

According to the BBC, the former Udinese defender had led a protest against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over unpaid allowances dating back to 2019, just before the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon last November.

Ryan Alebiosu cleared to play for Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ryan Alebiosu secured the clearance needed to be part of Eric Chelle's squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The defender initially had issues with securing a Nigerian passport, which was escalated by the Nigeria Football Federation and has now been resolved.

