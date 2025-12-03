Gernot Rohr has released his Benin squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, starting in 18 days

Gernot Rohr has announced his Benin squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco as the Cheetah begins preparation for the tournament.

Rohr and his players will move on from the disappointment of missing out on qualifying for their first-ever World Cup by performing at AFCON.

Benin and Nigeria were in the same group during the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers, and both had to settle for the continental tournament while missing out on the Mundial.

The Cheetahs are drawn in a tough Group D for AFCON 2025, which includes 2021 champions Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo and Botswana.

Rohr announces Benin squad

According to Sports News Africa, Rohr announced his 30-man preliminary squad for AFCON 2025 on Wednesday as preparation begins for the tournament.

The list includes two Nigerian players, Junior Olaitan and Tosin Aiyegun, NPFL champions Remo Stars goalkeeper Serge Obassa, as well as Brazilian midfielder Felipe Santos, who switched his nationality in November.

Goalkeepers: Dandjinou Marcel, Allagbe Kassifa Saturnin, Obassa Serge

Defenders: Attidijikou Samadou, Azongni Tode Charlemagne, Fassinou Rodrigue, Kiki David, Moumini Rachid, Ouorou Tamimou, Yohan Roche, Tijani Mohamed, Verdon Olivier.

Midfielders: Ahlinvi Mattéo, Aho Oungbo Mariano, Ahoudo Gislain, D’Almeida Sessi, Dokou Dodo, Hassane Imourane, Kossi Rodrigue.

Forwards: Akimey Adam, Aloko Rodolfo, Amoussou Romaric, Dossou Jodel, Hountondji Andreas, Mounié Steve, Olaïtan Junior, Rachidou Razack, Santos Felipe, Tessilimi Olatoundji, Tosin Aiyegun.

Rohr named a preliminary squad of 30 players, which is the smallest among all participating countries, with two players expected to be dropped before the tournament.

The team will have a camp in Ben Slimane, Morocco, where the final team will be decided and announced before the start of the tournament on December 21.

The former Super Eagles head coach confirmed why he opted for a small preliminary squad, describing it as a risk-free plan for the tournament.

"CAF covers expenses for 28 players starting December 18, while the ministry’s budget supports 25 players,” he said as quoted by Foot Africa.

“To navigate these logistical constraints, the staff has selected 30 players for the training camp. However, two or three players remain uncertain, which could naturally reduce the squad before the final deadline.”

Benin will kick off their AFCON campaign against DR Congo on December 23, face Botswana on December 27 and Senegal on December 30.

Rohr's side will hope to better their best outing of a quarter-final finish at the 2019 tournament when they enter their fourth ever tournament in Morocco.

