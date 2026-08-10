FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Moroccan teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi weeks after the 2026 World Cup ended

Bouaddi became the youngest player to feature in a World Cup quarter-final since Pele at the 1958 tournament

Top European clubs including Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly chasing the 18-year-old Lille midfielder

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has publicly celebrated Ayyoub Bouaddi after the Moroccan teenager made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi handed Bouaddi a key role in the Atlas Lions' midfield throughout the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Ayyoub Bouaddi starred for Morocco at 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

The teenager repaid that trust with performances well beyond what most expected from a debutant on the world stage, helping Morocco advance to the quarter-final before France ended their run.

His composure and maturity during the campaign drew widespread attention, with observers noting that nothing about his displays suggested an 18-year-old playing at his first major tournament.

Infantino sends message to Bouaddi

He became the youngest player to appear in a quarter-final since Pelé did so at the 1958 edition of the tournament.

Infantino posted his admiration on Instagram, directing the message at the 18-year-old:

“@ayyoub.bouaddi created history when he took the pitch against @equipedefrance, becoming the youngest player to feature in a FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final since the legendary Pele! Congratulations Ayyoub on a special achievement on football's greatest stage!”

Bouaddi's performances have opened the door to significant transfer interest. Arsenal and Manchester City are among the Premier League clubs monitoring his situation, though City are understood to be leading the race.

According to Goal, City have already agreed personal terms with the youngster and are in active negotiations with Lille over a transfer fee.

Manager Enzo Maresca is reportedly keen on Bouaddi as a long-term solution in the defensive midfield role currently occupied by Rodri, who could leave the club if he does not sign a new contract, with Barcelona among those credited with interest in the Spain international.

Bouaddi reacts to transfer rumours

Legit.ng previously reported that Ayyoub Bouaddi reacted to transfer rumours after his breakout during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The teenager admitted that it was an honour to be linked to the top European clubs, but his focus then was to have a great tournament with Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng