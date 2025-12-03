Eric Chelle has reportedly dropped Victor Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho and others from his final AFCON 2025 squad

The manager has trimmed down his preliminary 54-man squad to the 28 players he needs for the tournament in Morocco

Chelle is expected to announce the final 28-man squad list in the coming days before the December 11 deadline set by CAF

Eric Chelle has reportedly trimmed down his preliminary 54-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and some big names did not make the list.

Chelle announced the long-awaited list on Tuesday evening, and it is a mix of regular players, those who haven't been called up in a long time and new faces.

Eric Chelle reportedly finalises 28-man squad for AFCON 2025. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The preliminary list features 6 goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 12 midfielders and 23 forwards, and despite the volume, Nigerians had questions to ask.

CAF describes the list as one that reflects the depth of talent available in the country and the challenges of building cohesion ahead of a demanding group stage.

The manager now has a second assignment of drawing out a squad of 28 players from the 54-man list before the December 11 deadline set by CAF.

Chelle’s 28-man squad for AFCON 2025

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Chelle has reportedly drawn out his preferred 28-man squad for the tournament even before announcing the preliminary list.

As expected, many of the questionable names in the preliminary list were eliminated, including Victor Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Sadiq Umar, amongst others.

All five players from the Nigeria Premier Football League were dropped, while 10 of the 14 new faces in the preliminary list were also dropped.

Ryan Alebiosu, Rafiu Durosinmi, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and Emmanuel Michael are the only surviving new faces on the plane to Morocco.

The manager has a decision to make on the injured duo of Ola Aina and Felix Agu, both of whom insist they will be fit and could be last-minute changes.

Full 28-man squad for AFCON 2025

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Maduka Okoya (Udinese FC, Italy).

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England); Emmanuel Michael (Linzer Athletik SK).

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa SC, Italy).

Eric Chelle drops Iheanacho, Boniface, others from AFCON 2025 squad. Photo from @ngsupereagles.com.

Source: Twitter

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzen, Czech Republic).

4 facts about Ryan Alebiosu

Legit . ng reported the four things to know about Ryan Alebiosu after the Blackburn Rovers right-back made the Super Eagles' preliminary list.

The England-born defender, who came through Arsenal's famous Hale End academy, is expected to be on the final list going to Morocco.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng