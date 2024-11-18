Benin Republic have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after an intense draw against Libya

The Cheetahs fought hard against all odds and the intimidating atmosphere in Tripoli to progress

Rwanda recorded a shock loss over Nigeria in Uyo, but it was not enough for the Amavubi to qualify

Benin Republic have booked their ticket to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco after playing a goalless draw against Libya in Tripoli.

Benin, managed by former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr, fought hard against an intimidating 45,000 crowd at the June 11 Stadium in Tripoli, Libya.

Gernot Rohr lifted up by Benin Republic players after defeating Nigeria in June. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Cheetahs finished with eight points second behind Nigeria, who finished with 11 points despite their shock home loss to Rwanda, a result that nearly upset Benin.

Benin and Rwanda finished on eight points each, but the West Africans have a better goal difference and head-to-head record against the Amavubi, hence progressing.

