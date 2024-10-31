The Republic of Benin are poised to lock horns with Nigeria in the next round of the Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

The Cheetahs of Benin recently claimed their first-ever victory against Nigeria in a FIFA World Cup qualification fixture in June

Forward Junior Olaitan has sent an early warning to the Nigerian team ahead of their crunch qualification clash

Discussions surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Benin Republic and Nigeria are heating up as players from both teams begin to talk about the much-anticipated clash.

The West African neighbors are set to face off for the third time in five months when they meet in the return leg of their AFCON qualifier.

Ahead of the showdown, Benin Republic forward, Junior Olaitan, has issued an early warning to the Nigerian national team, declaring that his side has one clear objective: to secure victory over the Super Eagles.

The Grenoble star emphasised that a win against Nigeria would be pivotal, as it would significantly boost Benin’s chances of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco.

Olaitan send warning to Nigeria

In an interview with media outlet LeonZedubenin, the Grenoble forward voiced his confidence that the Cheetahs can capitalize on their opportunity to qualify by defeating the Super Eagles in this crucial encounter.

"We have the chance to qualify by beating Nigeria," he stated, underscoring that a strong performance is vital for Benin to achieve their AFCON dreams.

It’s worth recalling that the Cheetahs previously bested Nigeria in Abidjan during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, clinching a 2-1 victory despite conceding the opening goal. That loss had significant consequences for Nigeria, leading to the resignation of former Super Eagles coach Finidi George.

The upcoming match, set to take place at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, promises to be a heated affair. Benin aims to replicate their previous success against the Super Eagles, while Nigeria looks to strengthen its lead at the top of the group.

According to data from FotMob, a victory for either side would almost certainly secure their spot at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, adding yet another layer of intrigue to this qualification clash.

