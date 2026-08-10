CAF confirmed Nigeria's next match after the Super Falcons were knocked out of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria lost 1-0 to Cameroon in the quarter-final, ending their chance of direct qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027

The Super Falcons will face South Africa at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca on August 13, 2026, to qualify for the playoffs

Nigeria's Super Falcons will face South Africa's Bayana Bayana in an intercontinental playoff qualifier after crashing out of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations at the quarter-final stage.

A first-half free kick from Cameroon's Myriam Nyadjou proved the difference as the Indomitable Lionesses beat the defending champions 1-0 to advance to the semi-finals.

Nigeria to face South Africa in 2027 Women's World Cup playoff. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

The defeat ended Nigeria's hopes of claiming an automatic FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 qualification slot, a route reserved for teams that reach the final four of the tournament.

Nigeria have appeared at every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup since it began, and the intercontinental playoff route now represents their last opportunity to preserve that record ahead of the Brazil 2027 tournament.

CAF confirms playoff opponent

The Confederation of African Football published the schedule for the African playoff on X, pairing up the four beaten WAFCON 2026 quarter-finalists.

Nigeria and South Africa will meet at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca on Thursday, August 13, 2026, with a 9 PM kickoff. In the other quarter-final loser playoff, Ghana will take on Côte d'Ivoire.

According to FIFA, all four beaten quarter-finalists from WAFCON 2026 will compete in single-match playoffs, with the two winners advancing to the first phase of the intercontinental playoff in November.

At that stage, the successful African sides will face representatives from Asia, Oceania, and South America. Teams that survive that round will then go on to a second phase against sides from CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, and UEFA for the remaining World Cup berths.

Nigeria's August 13 clash against South Africa is therefore a must-win if the Super Falcons are to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

WAFCON 2026 prize money

Legit.ng previously reported Super Falcons’ prize money after their WAFCON 2026 quarter-final elimination by rivals Cameroon following a 1-0 loss.

The federation will earn a modest participation fee after their elimination despite CAF increasing the prize money at this year’s tournament.

Source: Legit.ng