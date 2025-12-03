Ryan Alebiosu is one of the 14 new faces in the Super Eagles after Eric Chelle announced his preliminary squad

Chelle released a 54-man squad, which will be trimmed down to 28 for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Blackburn Rovers right-back Ryan Alebiosu is widely backed to make the final squad and play a vital role

Ryan Alebiosu is one of the 14 new faces in the Super Eagles squad after head coach Eric Chelle announced his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelle ended a long wait from Nigerians to know the players who will wear their green and white jersey in Morocco for the 35th edition of AFCON.

Ryan Alebiosu trains with Arsenal's first team in 2021. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF, Chelle’s list is a blend of established internationals, long-term absentees, and a wave of exciting newcomers.

One of those newcomers who got Nigerians excited is Alebiosu, who has dazzled on the EFL Championship this season at Blackburn Rovers.

He is expected to make the final squad for the tournament, with Ola Aina unlikely to make it as he is still far out in his recovery from the hamstring injury he suffered against South Africa.

Legit.ng looks at four things to know about Alebiosu, as first reported by Soccernet.

4 things to know about Ryan Alebiosu

1. Arsenal academy graduate

Alebiosu was born in London and joined Arsenal's famous Hale End academy in 2010 and came through the ranks. He was promoted to the first team in 2021, but never made an appearance before leaving the club permanently in 2023.

He starred alongside the current stars from the academy playing in the Premier League, including Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson.

2. Lack of England youth appearances

Alebiosu is eligible to represent England by birth and Nigeria through his parents, but unusually has not played for any of the youth teams in England.

However, he remains eligible to play for both countries at the senior level, and his potential AFCON 2025 appearance will rule him out of any possible England call-ups.

3. Experience in multiple leagues

The Blackburn right-back is only four years into his professional career, but has played in multiple leagues across three countries: England, Scotland and Belgium.

Ryan Alebiosu during his time with Kortrijk in Belgium. Photo by Isosport.

Source: Getty Images

He has played for Arsenal and Crewe Alexandria in England, and had different loan spells at Kilmarnock and St. Mirren in Scotland and Kortrijk in Belgium.

4. Alebiosu is versatile

One of the qualities that make players have a long career at the top is being outstanding at one thing or being versatile and retaining top quality across multiple positions.

Alebiosu is primarily a right-back, and can also play as a right midfielder, which will make him an asset for the Super Eagles where versatility is a great attribute.

Alebiosu cleared to play for Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Alebiosu was cleared to play for Nigeria after a passport issue initially threatened his invitation to the team for AFCON 2025.

The Nigeria Football Federation stepped in and had the issue resolved and help Eric Chelle land his coveted star ahead of the tournament.

