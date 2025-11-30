Arne Slot has explained why Mohamed Salah was an unused substitute during the win over West Ham

Liverpool snapped their losing streak with a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the London Olympic Stadium

The result gives Slot a breathing space amid reports he would have been sacked if they had lost the match

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has explained why Mohamed Salah was an unused substitute during the 2-0 win over West Ham at the London Olympic Stadium.

The Premier League champions returned to winning ways with a victory at the capital thanks to brilliant goals from Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo.

Arne Slot explains why he benched Mohamed Salah against West Ham. Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The result eased the pressure on manager Arne Slot, who reportedly faced the possibility of being relieved of his duties if the Reds had lost the match.

However, Slot left another talking point in the match after Mohamed Salah played no part in the match, which snapped their losing streak.

Slot explains Salah’s bench role

Arne Slot has explained the decision to bench Salah in a crucial match that held the key to his continuity as Liverpool manager amid pressure on his position.

The Dutch manager opted for Dominik Szoboszlai in Salah’s right-wing position, giving the Hungarian full 90 minutes, while the Egyptian watched on.

“We have more players on the bench than just Mo, but I understand why you ask the question," he told Sky Sports, as quoted by Liverpool Echo.

“We’re playing four games in 10 days. I have many good players, so today I chose this line-up. Sometimes Isak has been on the bench, sometimes Wirtz, so I understand why it’s about the players on the bench, but it’s also about those who start.

“It’s not an easy decision, as I have many more than 11 good players; it’s not the first time I haven’t played Mo, just like I’ve decided not to play Isak, Wirtz and Ekitike.”

Mohamed Salah during Liverpool's 2-0 win over West Ham. Photo by Izzy Poles.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool will have to get used to Salah not playing, with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations coming up in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Salah will lead the Pharaohs of Egypt with the most successful team on the continent, with seven trophies, aiming to win their first title since 2008.

According to Sport Bible, the Egyptian FA has been pushing to have their players released on time ahead of a friendly against Nigeria on December 7.

However, this is unlikely to happen as FIFA’s approved date for the release of players for the tournament is December 8, which some clubs are keen to extend.

Egypt will open their AFCON campaign against Zimbabwe on December 22, before facing South Africa and Angola on the 26th and 29th.

