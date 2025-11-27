Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Breaks Silence Amid Sack Rumours After 4–1 Loss to PSV

Arne Slot has spoken as sack rumours intensify after the 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League

The manager’s position has come under immense threat after nine losses in the last 12 matches in all competitions

Slot will be in the dugout when Liverpool visits London to take on West Ham, but his future is not promised afterwards

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken after his side’s 4-1 loss in the UEFA Champions League increased the pressure on his position at the club.

Dutch club PSV Eindhoven defeated Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield on matchday five in the UEFA Champions League, the club’s ninth loss in 12 matches.

Arne Slot during Liverpool's 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

The result has left everyone convinced that, should Slot be sacked by the Liverpool hierarchy, the Dutch would have earned it with the untenable run of results.

However, the Athletic reported that the board is not considering sacking the manager, who won their second Premier League title last season in his first year.

The manager will be in charge of Sunday’s trip to the London Stadium, where Liverpool will face rejuvenated West Ham for a chance to bounce back.

Slot reacts to sack rumours

There are growing calls from the fans to part ways with the manager before further damage is inflicted on the club’s reputation, as there seems to be no end to their misery.

The club invested nearly £500 million on signings in the summer, including expensive signings of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and British record signing Alexander Isak.

However, despite the pressure, Slot confirmed during his presser ahead of West Ham clash that there had been no conversation with the club’s hierarchy that suggests he is in immediate danger.

“We've had the same conversations as we've had since I've been here. Not sure if I said it last night, but we fight on. We try to improve, that's what we all try, but the conversations have been the same as they've been for the past one-and-a-half years,” he told Liverpool TV.

The former Feyenoord manager refused to accept that his players had let him down, though he believes that their standards have dropped compared to last season.

“No, not at all. Although I do agree with you that our standards, and with our, I mean the team, have not been of the standards we are used to and that we want. We think we can play better than we do,” he added.

Arne Slot denies Liverpool players have turned against him amid current woes. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Slot added that his focus is on getting the team to work again and not focus on individuals, as the media did during their title-winning season.

“Last season, when we did really well, there was a lot of focus on certain individuals, and I always said it should be about the team and the team makes the individuals look very good,” he concluded.

“If the opposite is happening, we should also look at the team and not the individuals. That's what it's about for me.”

4 managers who could replace Arne Slot

Legit.ng analysed four managers who could replace Arne Slot after Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher joined in calling for his dismissal.

Gerrard is one of the names the club could turn to, even though he is timing his return to management after a previous poor spell at Aston Villa.

Source: Legit.ng