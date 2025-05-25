Liverpool have lifted the Premier League trophy, having clinched the championship since April 27

The Reds finished their season with a 1-1 draw against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Anfield

Arne Slot's team finished the season with 84 points, 10 ahead of title challengers Arsenal after 38 matches

Liverpool have finally lifted the Premier League trophy, having already secured the title after their 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on April 27, 2025.

The Reds concluded a glorious season with a 1-1 draw against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in a champions vs champions match at Anfield.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk lifts the Premier League trophy in front of his teammates. Photo by Carl Recine.

As seen in a video shared on X by Crystal Palace, there was a double guard of honour before the match. Liverpool players matched out in front of Palace's before giving the same honour to their opponents.

Ismaila Sarr gave Palace the lead in the ninth minute and appeared to be stealing a win at the home of the champions before the rave of the moment Mohamed Salah equalised deep into the second half.

The Premier League’s Young Player of the Season Ryan Gravenberch was sent off in the 62nd minute for a professional last man foul on Daichi Kamada. He had initially received a yellow card for simulation.

Mohamed makes history in Liverpool's win

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah finished the season with 29 goals and 18 assists, this winning the Golden Boot and Playmakers Award, the second time he has won both awards, the first in the 2021/22 season.

He is also the second player after former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the 2020/21 season to win both in the same year.

As noted by the Premier League, the Liverpool winger also equalled the record for most goals contributions in a single Premier League season with 47, equalling Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

Slot reflects on Liverpool's title win

Former Feyenoord boss Slot pinpointed the exact time his team began to believe that they could be Premier League champions.

“Thinking we would be part of it came early in the season after the United win, he told Sky Sports.

“Before that we played good teams but to beat them 3-0 in their stadium when we expected them to be top six it was ‘Ok we can compete for the league this season’.

“Then after City away that was really a moment where I thought it was going to be difficult for other teams to end up above us.”

The Reds have begun preparations for next season early. They have reportedly reached agreement to sign Jeremie Frimpong and are also working on deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

Slot aims dig at Arteta

Legit.ng reported that Arne Slot aimed dig at Mikel Arteta when he was asked about the challenges he faced in his first season in charge of the Premier League champions.

The Dutch tactician claimed that his team had different things to use as an excuse this season, but that is for teams that don't win trophies, subtly aiming at Arsenal.

