Arne Slot’s days at Liverpool are numbered after club legends Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard joined the fans in calling for the manager’s dismissal.

Liverpool’s embarrassing 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League has heightened the pressure to sack the Dutch manager.

Carragher admits that he is not one of those who would call for a manager’s sack, but he believes it does get to a time after nine losses in 12 matches where it is untenable.

“I've always been in the camp of you sticking with the manager. I'm really angry with the players, if I'm being honest,” he said on CBS Sports Golazo.

“It does get to a stage, with any manager at any club, where I always use this word 'untenable', where it can't go on any longer. I'm not quite there yet, personally, in terms of the manager, but I know a lot of supporters will be.”

Gerrard added that the results have not been good enough, and it is only a matter of time before the club decides that they have had enough with the manager.

“You understand that if you're not getting the results, there are going to be serious questions asked, a stewards inquiry, that comes with the territory, especially at the top end…. It's going to come,” he told TNT Sports.

Five managers who could replace Slot if Liverpool decides to sack him.

Managers who could replace Slot

1. Oliver Glasner

According to Give Me Sport, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is the favourite to replace Slot at Anfield if that Dutchman is sacked. He announced himself to English football by guiding Crystal Palace to the FA Cup and Community Shield wins, and has beaten Liverpool three times already this season.

2. Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is one of the names linked to Liverpool if Slot departs. The Reds will face competition from other Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, who have him on their radar.

3. Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is one of the names the club could turn to, but according to Mirror UK, he can not take the job to avoid paying 45% of his earnings at Al-Ettifaq because of a tax law in England.

4. Jurgen Klopp

Slot’s predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, could be his successor after the German admitted that he could be open to returning to Liverpool if the club calls him, despite claiming he has retired from coaching after nine years at Anfield.

Liverpool's title defence collapsed

Legit.ng previously reported that Liverpool’s title defence collapsed after their 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at Anfield dropped them into the bottom half.

The Reds have lost six out of 12 matches this season as they mount a poor title defence after the promises of Arne Slot’s first season at the club.

