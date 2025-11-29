Liverpool will pay a significant severance fee if it decides to sack manager Arne Slot amid a prolonged run of poor results

The Premier League champions have lost nine out of their last 12 games, including the Champions League loss to PSV

The Dutch manager reportedly has the match against West Ham to save his job, and a loss would prove decisive for his future

Liverpool will pay a significant amount of money if it decides to sack struggling manager Arne Slot amid a sustained run of poor results.

PSV Eindhoven beat Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League, making it the Reds’ ninth loss in their last 12 matches.

Liverpool set to pay Arne Slot a huge compensation package if they sack him. Photo by Carl Recine.

Slot is under mounting pressure, and there have been growing calls from the fans to part ways with the manager despite winning the title in his first season.

The club reinforced a title-winning squad with new signings worth about £500 million, including breaking the British transfer record twice for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

However, despite a strong start to the season, the Reds currently sit 13th on the Premier League table and the same on the 36-team Champions League table.

Both huge money signings alongside other transfers, including Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike, have all struggled to settle in.

This string of results has piled pressure on the Dutchman, and he could lose his job soon, especially if he loses to West Ham in London on Sunday.

Slot reacts to sack rumours

Slot, speaking ahead of the clash against West Ham, admits that results have to improve, though there is no conversation with the board about his sack.

“We've had the same conversations as we've had since I've been here. Not sure if I said it last night, but we fight on. We try to improve, that's what we all try,” he told Liverpool TV.

“I agree that our standards, and with our, I mean the team, [they] have not been of the standards we are used to and that we want. We think we can play better than we do.”

Arne Slot after Liverpool's 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. Photo by Carl Recine.

According to Planet Football, if Liverpool keeps up the current momentum, they will finish with 63 points, which will be the fifth-worst title defence in the Premier League era.

How much Liverpool will pay to sack Slot

Arne Slot is one-and-a-half years into the three-year contract he signed when he arrived at Anfield in 2024, which makes his dismissal tricky for the club.

The former Feyenoord manager reportedly earns £6.6 million, which will make his severance package worth about £10 million, according to Tuko.

The club could be unwilling to shell out this huge sum, but poor results plunging the club’s reputation could force them to replace Slot.

4 managers who could replace Arne Slot

Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher joined in calling for his dismissal, which puts more pressure on the club to act.

