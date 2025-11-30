Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka has explained the difference between the Premier League and the Bundesliga

Onyeka joined Brentford from Danish side FC Midtjylland in 2021 and spent 2024/25 on loan at FC Augsburg

The Tank, from his experience in Germany last season, has stated the distinguishing factor between the two leagues

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has explained the difference between the Premier League and the German Bundesliga from his experience in both leagues.

Onyeka arrived in Europe through FC Midtjylland in the Danish Super League in 2016, and moved to English Premier League side Brentford in 2021.

Frank Onyeka explains the difference between the Bundesliga and the Premier League. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

He spent the 2024/25 season in the German Bundesliga with FC Augsburg after falling down the pecking order under head coach Thomas Frank.

Frank departed Brentford to take up the vacant managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur after that club sacked Ange Postecoglou despite winning the UEFA Europa League.

Keith Andrews took over the reins at the Gtech Community Stadium, but Onyeka has struggled to get playing time, which could prompt his exit.

According to Transfermarkt, the defensive midfielder has played 332 minutes this season, and only 88 across six matches in the English top-flight.

Onyeka differentiates Premier League and Bundesliga

The English league is widely considered the best in the world as it is the most viewed globally, which has sparked comparisons with other leagues.

Onyeka, who has played in both, has delivered an assessment of both leagues, stating the clear difference in how teams approach their matches.

“People often say that in the Bundesliga, players run a lot compared to the Premier League. When I got there, I felt it. They always want to go forward with every ball,” Onyeka told Brentford’s official website.

“In the Premier League, teams know when to calm the game, when to move and when to play some passes before going forward; in Germany, teams just want to go forward at every opportunity.”

He admitted that Germany’s ever-forward approach at every opportunity suits his game because of his box-to-box abilities in midfield.

“It suited me really well; I love to go forward and track back. It was good for my game,” he added.

Frank Onyeka during his loan spell at FC Augsburg. Photo by Harry Langer/picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

The Tank, as he is fondly referred to, named his first match against Borussia Dortmund as his favourite and applauded the famous yellow wall at Signal Iduna Park.

His contract with the Bees expires in the summer of 2027, and if his playing time does not improve, he could consider an exit in the summer of 2026.

Onyeka’s comments about his preference for football in Germany raise speculation that the Bundesliga could be his preferred destination if he leaves England.

