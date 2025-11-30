17 Premier League clubs will be affected with player departures when the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Leeds United will escape the tournament without losing any players

Departing players could miss up to seven Premier League matches, plus FA Cup and Carabao Cup fixtures

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to start earlier than usual this year, running from 21 December to 18 January in Morocco.

Premier League clubs are preparing for the disruption as players jet off to represent their national teams, with some potentially missing multiple league and cup matches.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will lead a list of 17 players from the Premier League expected to feature at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

With up to 17 Premier League clubs impacted, managers are planning for the absence of key players.

According to the BBC, players could miss six or seven matches, depending on how far their teams advance in the tournament.

Clubs like Sunderland (7 players) and Wolves (5 players) are expected to be heavily affected, while Arsenal, Chelsea, and Leeds United remain untouched with no single player leaving for the AFCON this season.

Clubs face the challenge of balancing league fixtures with the mid-season departure of their stars, which could influence title races, relegation battles, and cup competitions.

Early exits in the group stages may limit the disruption for some clubs, but the potential for extended absences remains significant.

Premier League players heading to AFCON

Some of the most notable absences include:

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Manchester City: Omar Marmoush (Egypt), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria)

Manchester United: Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco)

Crystal Palace: Christantus Uche (Nigeria), Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

Fulham: Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze (all Nigeria)

Sunderland: Seven players including Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco) and Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Sunderland and Wolves will need to adjust quickly, as losing several starters simultaneously could impact their Premier League campaigns.

Other clubs, like Aston Villa, Bournemouth, and Brighton, will lose fewer players but still face strategic challenges during this period.

Minimal impact for Arsenal, Chelsea, and Leeds

In contrast, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Leeds United have no players participating in AFCON 2025, SportsMole reports..

This gives them a unique advantage in mid-season consistency, as they can continue their Premier League campaigns without significant disruption.

Managers at these clubs can use the period to strengthen squad, rotate players freely, and capitalise on rivals who are weakened by AFCON departures.

It also provides an opportunity to build momentum in domestic competitions while others adjust to missing key internationals.

Looking ahead to the AFCON

AFCON 2025 promises to be a thrilling tournament, but Premier League clubs will need to navigate the challenge of mid-season absences.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will kick off in Morocco on December 21. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

While some teams are minimally affected, others face significant disruptions that could shape the Premier League table in December and January.

The return of these players after the tournament will also be crucial, as clubs seek to reintegrate internationals into high-intensity league fixtures, making this period one of the most strategically challenging windows of the season.

Chelle yet to submit AFCON squad

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has yet to submit his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to the Nigeria Football Federation.

AFCON 2025 is less than 30 days away, and the manager is expected to have submitted his provisional squad of 55 players, from which he will draw his final squad for the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng