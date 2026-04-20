Galatasaray has provided an update on Victor Osimhen's injury ahead of the cup clash against Genclerbirligi

Okan Buruk dropped Osimhen from the matchday squad against Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Super League

The Super Eagles striker has been missing in action since fracturing his arm during the UCL loss to Liverpool

Galatasaray has provided another update on Victor Osimhen’s injury ahead of the Ziraat Turkish Super Cup clash against Genclerbirligi at Rams Park.

Osimhen has been out of action since fracturing his arm during Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on March 18.

Victor Osimhen applauds Galatasaray fans ahead of Genclerbirligi clash. Photo by Dogukan Keskinkilic.

Source: Getty Images

The arm was initially cast before he underwent a successful surgery days later, and has been rehabilitating under the supervision of the club’s medical department.

Osimhen was named in the travelling squad to Antalya to face Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Super League at the weekend, but did not feature.

Okan Buruk dropped him because he was fatigued, and after due consultation with the medical team and the player, it was decided that he should not play.

The Turkish champions will face the same team in the Cup at Rams Park in Istanbul, and the Nigerian forward is expected to play a part in the match.

Galatasaray’s update on Osimhen

Galatasaray confirmed the striker’s status in an update post on their X page as the team wraps up preparation to face the Antalya-based side in the cup.

The club confirmed that the Super Eagles forward took part in full team training, marking a significant step in his recovery and potential return to action.

According to Afrik-Foot, the striker will be tested for a few minutes in a youth game before the manager decides if he would be fit for the senior game.

Galatasaray’s results in Osimhen’s absence

Okan Buruk’s side has struggled in Osimhen’s absence as both results and performance have obviously declined with their best player.

Galatasaray’s first match in his absence was a high-profile match against Trabzonspor, which they lost 2-1 away from home in Trabzon.

Osimhen’s compatriots Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu scored Trabzonspor’s goals, with veteran Anthony Nwakaeme assisting Nwaiwu.

The Lions managed a 3-1 win over Goztepe to secure vital three points in a match which was postponed before the international break.

The draw against Kocaelispor at home was a load moment for Galatasaray, as it means their opponents had won four points off them this season.

Galatasaray expects Victor Osimhen to return against Genclerbirligi. Photo by Dogukan Keskinkilic.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray were not exactly impressive during their league win over Genclerbirligi, but squeezed out the needed three points with goals from Mauro Icardi and Yunus Akgun.

Buruk needs his best player back in action fully fit, as Galatasaray have entered a crucial period of the season with Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce firmly behind them on the table.

Okan Buruk reacts after beating Genclerbirligi

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Galatasaray beat Genclerbirligi 2-1 despite Victor Osimhen missing due to injury.

The manager applauded his team’s performance, but questioned the officiating, particularly for disallowing Leroy Sane's goal to make it 3-0.

Source: Legit.ng