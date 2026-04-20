Vaniti Lagos denies allegations of serving fake drinks, calling them baseless and inconsistent with its operations

Management cites partnerships with Moët Hennessy and Pernod Ricard to reinforce authenticity claims

CEO Ogbebor hints at deeper tensions, promising to reveal details on the allegations soon

Vaniti Lagos has firmly rejected allegations that it served fake or adulterated drinks, describing the claims as baseless and inconsistent with its operations.

The upscale nightlife brand insisted that its beverage sourcing process makes such accusations highly improbable.

Vaniti Lagos asks accusers to come with proof over fake drinks claim. Credit: Vaniti

Source: Facebook

In an official statement shared via the Instagram page of its CEO, Uyi Ogbebor, management stressed that all drinks served at the club are sourced directly from globally recognised beverage companies.

Partnerships with global brands cited

To reinforce its position, the club pointed to its long-standing partnerships with premium distributors, including Moët Hennessy and Pernod Ricard, known for brands such as Martell.

According to the statement, these relationships ensure strict quality control and authenticity across its inventory. The management added that its supply chain is transparent and verifiable, making the presence of counterfeit drinks “not just false, but impossible.”

Vaniti Lagos also claimed to have documentation and transaction records to back up its sourcing process, further dismissing the allegations as unfounded.

Origin of the controversy

The rebuttal follows a viral TikTok video posted by an individual who alleged that he and four friends experienced stomach discomfort after visiting the club. The man claimed he had travelled from Moscow and suggested that the drinks served were fake.

However, the accuser did not provide verifiable evidence to support his claims.

There were no receipts, payment confirmations, or medical reports linking the alleged illness to the club.

This lack of proof has led to scepticism among many Lagos residents and online observers.

Credibility of accuser questioned

Vaniti Lagos raised concerns about the identity and credibility of the individual behind the claims, noting that he does not appear to be based in Nigeria.

The management urged the accuser to present concrete evidence, including proof of purchase or any records confirming his presence at the club. Without such documentation, the club argued, the allegations remain speculative.

Club seeks transparency, calls for witnesses

In a bid to clarify the situation, the club called on patrons who were present on the night in question to come forward. It encouraged customers to share their experiences, particularly if they encountered any issues after consuming drinks at the venue.

According to the statement, this approach aims to ensure transparency and resolve the matter through credible, firsthand accounts.

CEO breaks silence, hints at revelations

Amid the controversy, Uyi Ogbebor took to Instagram with a series of posts suggesting deeper tensions behind the allegations. He hinted at releasing a personal account of his business journey, promising to disclose details of past dealings and conflicts.

In one post, he stated that he would no longer remain silent in the face of what he described as targeted attacks, adding that forthcoming revelations would include “names, dates, and receipts.”

Growing questions over motives

As the situation unfolds, Vaniti Lagos has suggested that the allegations may be part of a broader campaign against the brand.

The management said it is actively investigating the matter to uncover any underlying motives or possible sponsorship behind the claims.

Vaniti Lagos strongly refutes accusations of selling fake drinks and demands proof from accusers. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For now, the club maintains its stance: its drinks are authentic, its processes are verifiable, and the accusations lack credible evidence.

Mikano strongly denies allegations against Chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikano International Limited, a leading Nigerian conglomerate in power generation, steel fabrication, and real estate, has issued a firm rebuttal against recent allegations published by Sahara Reporters linking its Chairman, Mr. Mofid Karameh, to criminal activity.

In a strongly worded statement released on Friday, the company categorically rejected the claims, describing them as "entirely unfounded, baseless, and defamatory."

The report in question, published on April 9, 2026, attempted to associate Mr Karameh with a narcotics-related incident on the Greek island of Mykonos involving a luxury yacht.

Source: Legit.ng