Senegalese football legend Aliou Cisse has made a bold prediction ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The 2002 AFCON winner highlighted two West African and three North African countries as the favourites to lift the trophy

The 2025 AFCON will take place in Morocco from December 21 to January 18, 2026, with 24 teams set to participate

Aliou Cisse has mentioned five countries capable of winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Paris Saint-Germain threw his full weight behind the Terenga Lions of Senegal to win their second AFCON title, after lifting their first title at the 2021 edition.

Aliou Cisse during the International Friendly match between Brazil and Senegal at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo by: Joao Rico/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The 49-year-old gave a valid reason why he wants his country to win the continental trophy.

Senegal qualified for the tournament unbeaten, recording five wins and one draw, per CAF. Cisse said:

“I hope it will be with Senegal, because I come from Senegal and all my heart is with this team."

Cisse lists Nigeria, 3 others for AFCON title

Former Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has named Nigeria among his favourites to win the 2025 AFCON.

In a post on X, the former Birmingham City player also tipped North African giants Egypt, Morocco, and Algeria as strong contenders capable of stunning the rest of the continent.

According to Cisse, the AFCON is a tournament known for its surprises and cannot be predicted as easily as the World Cup. Cisse said:

"Apart from Senegal, there are many teams capable of winning this AFCON. I am thinking in particular of Morocco, but also Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria.

"In an Africa Cup of Nations, you can't say exactly who's going to win it. Unlike a World Cup where you can make predictions, here it's very complicated. There will always be surprises," per wiwsport.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are eyeing their fourth AFCON title after missing their second consecutive World Cup appearance.

Nigeria's manager, Eric Chelle has been summoned by the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation for a briefing ahead of the continental tournament.

Fans react

Africa football fans have berated Aliou Cisse for his AFCON predictions. Read them below:

@BTBaGaulois said:

"Sleep everyone on the Ivory Coast !!!!

"Don't come talking to us about plantains when we come for the alloco, huh."

@Tounsi_grinta wrote:

"Honestly, Algeria hasn't done much at the CAN in the last 15 years... apart from 2019 there's nothing crazy, idk why they're favorites every time lol."

@YASSOUA4 added:

"The match against Côte d'Ivoire that made him doubt his coaching abilities at the CAN by knocking out Senegal in the TAB."

@jonathanmukwiz1 said:

"Nigeria and Senegal are counted among the favorites? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Aliou Cissé made a sentimental ranking."

Senegalese players throw jibes at Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senegal internationals Pape Gueye and Moussa Niakhate have trolled the Super Eagles after they managed to qualify for the playoffs at the expense of Burkina Faso.

The Villarreal star was seen showing his teammates teams billed to face each other during the playoffs.

