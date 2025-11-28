Ime Okon has confirmed he is fully committed to South Africa, ending speculation about a switch to Nigeria

The Hannover 96 defender impressed in the COSAFA Cup, scoring against Zimbabwe and playing every game en route to the final

Nigeria’s defensive depth means the Super Eagles will move on without him, as Okon prepares for AFCON 2025 with Bafana Bafana

Nigerian-eligible defender Ime Okon has ended years of speculation by confirming his decision to play exclusively for South Africa, bringing closure to the long-running conversations around his international future.

The 21-year-old, who currently plies his trade with Hannover 96 in the German Bundesliga 2, has made it clear that his heart has always been with Bafana Bafana, despite strong interest from Nigeria.

Hannover 96 defender Ime Okon has pledged his allegiance to South Africa despite being eligible to play for Nigeria. Photo by Fabio Deinert

Source: Getty Images

Born in Johannesburg to a South African mother and Nigerian father, Okon has spent the last few years at the centre of debate among fans who believed he could be swayed by the football pedigree of the Super Eagles, Kick Off reports.

Nigeria’s three AFCON titles, Olympic gold, and repeated qualifications for the FIFA World Cup are achievements many young dual-nationality players find hard to overlook. But for Okon, the decision was never complicated.

Okon picks South Africa over Nigeria

Okon first entered Bafana Bafana’s radar in 2023 when national team coach Hugo Broos included him in a provisional squad.

Since then, the 21-year-old defender has grown into one of the most promising defensive talents in Africa.

He featured prominently for South Africa during the 2024 COSAFA Cup, scoring against Zimbabwe and helping the team reach the final while playing every match in the tournament.

Speaking recently in an interview captured by African Insider, Okon addressed the ongoing conversation head-on.

“People always talk, but at the end of the day, I know where my heart is,” he said.

“I played for South Africa at the COSAFA Cup and I scored, and South Africa is everything to me. I don’t know anything else besides South Africa. Even if Nigeria can call me up, SA is home, that’s all I have to say.”

Okon’s reaffirmation comes at a crucial time, with Broos preparing his final squad list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Although Okon withdrew from recent World Cup qualifiers due to injury, he remains a key figure in South Africa’s defensive plans.

Rising Bundesliga talent with big potential

After rising through the ranks at SuperSport United, Okon completed a move to Germany, where he made his league debut for Hannover 96 earlier this season.

Ime Okon joined Hannover 96 from South African club SuperSport United in early 2025. Photo by Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

His development abroad has further elevated his profile as one of South Africa’s most promising young defenders.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, yet to release its preliminary squad for AFCON 2025, remains well-stocked in central defense and may not bother with Okon’s latest decision to represent South Africa.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is expected to rely on a defensive lineup featuring Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, and Chidozie Awaziem for AFCON 2025.

Youngster Benjamin Fredrick would have been in consideration, but a recent injury rules him out.

South Africa names Nigerian in AFCON squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that South Africa has announced its preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and included a Nigeria-eligible player on the 54-man list.

Bafana Bafana qualified for AFCON 2025 in Morocco after topping Group K of the qualifying series, which also included Uganda, Congo Republic and South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng