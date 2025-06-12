The Super Eagles of Nigeria are at risk of missing out on participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria sits in fourth position, six points behind South Africa who are in first place

Nigeria has lost the battle for a player's allegiance to Bafana Bafana

Nigeria lost a battle to South Africa after a defender eligible to play for both countries opted to represent the Bafana Bafana over the Super Eagles, with Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup fading.

The Super Eagles risk missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they sit fourth in Group C with seven points from six matches, six points behind first-placed South Africa.

South Africa players during AFCON 2023 qualifier match against Morocco. Photo by Phill Magaoke/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria have had three different managers coach two games each in the qualifiers, yet they sit in a difficult position, and the automatic ticket is almost impossible.

Jose Peseiro coached two drab draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in November 2023. Finidi George drew South Africa and lost to Benin Republic in June 2024.

Eric Chelle took over permanently at the start of this year. He gave Nigerians hope after beating Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali, but suffered a devastating draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

The next international window is in September, where Nigeria will play Rwanda at home before a must-win away trip to Johannesburg to face Bafana Bafana.

Any result short of a win in both games would mean that Nigeria's green-white-green flag will not fly in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

South Africa beats Nigeria to defender

According to Soccernet, Nigeria have lost the battle over the custody of young defender Ime Okon to South Africa after he chose to represent Bafana Bafana.

Okon was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a South African mother. He developed at Supersport United academy. He made his senior debut in 2023 and has played over 40 Premier Soccer League games.

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos invited him for the ongoing COSAFA Cup. He started his first game, a 2-0 loss to Mozambique, before scoring his first goal in the 2-0 win over Zimbabwe. He also played in the 0-0 draw against Mauritius.

Ime Okon playing for Supersport in the Premier Soccer League. Photo from @I_am_ime.

Source: Instagram

He is a central defender reputable for his positioning and composure and recently had a trial with Ukrainian club, Dynamo Kyiv, during which he impressed, as noted by Transfer Feed.

His performance is giving Hugo Broos consideration to include him in the squad for the World Cup qualifier games in September, when South Africa will face Lesotho and Nigeria.

He has the chance to make his debut in either of the games, and it could be poetic if he plays against the country of his father, Nigeria.

6 eligible players who may never play for Nigeria

Legit.ng analysed six Nigeria-eligible players who may never play for the Super Eagles despite the Nigeria Football Federation’s interest in getting them to switch their international allegiance.

At the top of them is Arsenal emerging star Ethan Nwaneri, despite being open to playing for the country that calls him first, he will not snub England to represent Nigeria.

