Omah Lay was spotted in Paris hanging out with PSG stars Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele

The meet-up comes after PSG’s thrilling 5-3 Champions League win over Tottenham Hotspur

Their link-up underscores the growing bond between global football icons and Afrobeats superstars

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Omah Lay has once again found himself at the centre of global pop culture after being spotted in Paris with Paris Saint-Germain stars Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele.

The meeting, which surfaced through a viral social media clip, came just hours after PSG’s pulsating 5-3 Champions League victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Omah Lay spotted hanging out with newly crowned African Player of the Year winner Achraf Hakimi in Paris. Photo credit: Album Talks

Source: Twitter

The trio’s link-up created instant buzz online, merging the worlds of elite football and Afrobeats at a time when both continue to dominate global conversations.

PSG crush Tottenham in UCL night

Tottenham twice threw away a lead as they fell to a 5-3 defeat against PSG in a rollercoaster Champions League encounter at the Parc des Princes, The Guardian reports.

Randal Kolo Muani hit a brace against his parent club, which followed Richarlison’s opener, which the Brazilian nodded home from close range, but PSG would have the last laugh.

According to The Standard, a hat-trick from Portuguese midfielder Vintinha and further goals from Fabian Ruiz and William Pacho ensured Luis Enrique’s men secured all three points.

A night of football and music

Although Hakimi and Dembele did not feature in PSG’s high-scoring European clash, both players had plenty to celebrate.

Hakimi was named Player of the Year at the 2025 CAF Awards recently, beating African heavyweights Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen, marking one of the biggest individual achievements of his career.

PSG’s victory over Spurs was itself an adrenaline-filled spectacle. Portuguese midfielder Vitinha stole the show with a remarkable hat-trick, thrilling fans inside the Parc des Princes and earning himself a nomination for Champions League Player of the Week.

With spirits already high in Paris, the appearance of Omah Lay alongside two of football’s biggest stars added more fuel to the excitement.

Omah Lay meets PSG royalty in Paris

The viral video showed Hakimi, Dembele, and Omah Lay in relaxed spirits, sharing laughs and conversations amid the nightlife ambience of the French capital.

Omah Lay with 2025 Ballon d'Or winner and PSG superstar Ousmane Dembele. Photo credit: Album Talks

Source: Twitter

In one moment that captured fans' attention, Dembele was seen presenting a PSG shirt to Omah Lay while walking through the Parc des Princes tunnel, an interaction that symbolised the growing respect and camaraderie between global athletes and music legends.

Hakimi and Dembele have long been central figures in PSG’s domestic and European ambitions.

Their consistency and leadership on and off the pitch have earned them admiration from fans across the world, particularly in Africa, where their achievements continue to inspire.

Omah Lay, on his part, stands as one of Nigeria’s most influential Afrobeats exports.

With chart-topping hits and a massive international fanbase, his presence in Paris reinforces the genre’s cultural rise and its widening global footprint.

Hakimi speaks on CAF POTY award

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Hakimi has said that regardless of the outcome of the CAF awards, he would remain proud of his nomination and it would motivate him to strive for even greater success in the future.

The PSG defender became the first Moroccan to win the award since Mustapha Hadji in 1998, after claiming the 2025 award, beating Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen.

Source: Legit.ng