Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle might be in big trouble following his drama during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final on Sunday night, November 16

Nigeria lost 4-3 to DR Congo on penalties after playing a 1-1 draw during regulation time

The three-time Africa champions are preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco next December

Eric Chelle has landed in big trouble following his heated moment during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final between Nigeria and DR Congo.

The 48-year-old accused the Leopards of engaging in voodoo practices whenever the Super Eagles planned to take their penalty kick.

The three-time AFCON champions missed their first two penalties before returning back into the game, before West Brom defender Semi Ajayi lost the crucial kick of the night, with defender Chancel Mbemba scoring the winning goal for DR Congo.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will likely miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following the mild drama during the 2026 World Cup playoff final. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

DR Congo 1-1 Nigeria during regulation time

Nigeria started the match on a high note, scoring in the 3rd minute through Brentford defender Frank Onyeka, after his shot was deflected into the net.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman got opportunities to increase the goal tally but failed to find the back of the net.

DR Congo punished wasteful Super Eagles as Meschack Elia equalised in the 32nd minute, following a cross from Cedric Bakambu, per TRT Afrika.

The Leopard continued to mount pressure on the Nigerian side during the first half, and succeeded in eliminating Victor Osimhen from the match, as he failed to return to the pitch after it was discovered the Galatasaray forward sustained an injury.

In the 59th minute, the referee failed to award a penalty to DR Congo after Noad Sadiki was brought down by Bemjamin Fredrick.

In the 120th minute, Stanley Nwabali denied Lille defender Chancel Mbemba, keeping his team's hopes alive and sending the game to a penalty shootout, per Al Jazeera.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle shifts concentration to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco after missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

FIFA to suspend Chelle

Prominent football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana claimed that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is likely to be punished following his mild drama.

In a controversial post on X, the former FIFA anti-racism task force member explained that the former Mali coach could miss the first two matches, or Nigeria might be fined heavily for his actions. He wrote:

"After @FIFAcom look at this, I fear that Eric Chelle, the @NGSuperEagles head coach, will be severely punished for this act of madness - a heavy fine and/or a touchline or stadium ban. This could see him missing two-thirds of #Nigeria’s #AFCON group games."

Some Nigerians, including top football journalist Charles Anazodo, have berated Obayiuwana for tagging FIFA to the short clip. Read them below:

@chaplinez70 said:

"You made your comment and tagged FIFA. That I disagree with. If you hadn't, I wouldn't bother because yes he did wrong. That said, I'm of the firm belief he did what he did in a show of support for the team he manages and we should not be throwing him under the bus. That is my opinion and I stand by it as you do yours."

@DamilareOdulate wrote:

"He didn't throw a punch now... Luis Enrique slapped Joao Pedro after the final at the World Club Cup , and FIFA didn't ban him.

"Let's move on from this jare."

@omaiyetobi added:

"You’re tagging them because you want him punished severely because why are you still talking about this ? Your own country national team coach?"

President Tinubu commends Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has commended the Super Eagles for their spirited performance in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

President Tinubu emphasised the need to focus on the African Cup of Nations, scheduled for December 2025 to January 2026 in Morocco.

