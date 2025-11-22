A Slovak club has reportedly secured the services of two Nigerian forwards to beef up their squad as a replacement for Flying Eagles winger

The signing is coming less than 30 days before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

The European club has seen some of Nigeria's best wingers, including former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and Moses Simon

Nigeria sports journalist Gbenga Adeleye said the move will open more doors for other players in Europe

AS Trencin are reportedly on the verge of announcing the signing of two young Nigerian wingers.

Trencin are currently in seventh position in the Slovak First Football League, with a record of five wins, one draw, and eight losses, and a total point of 16.

The two-time Slovak League Champions will face MSK Zilina at the Stadion pod Dubnom on Saturday, November 22.

From Nigeria to Europe

Slovak First Football League clubs AS Trencin have secured the services of two wingers, Nentaka Dembele Bangs and John Danga from Nigeria.

According to AllNigeria, both players were brought in as replacements for 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup player, Sani Suleiman, who is currently on the radar of Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers, per Rudy Galleti. Suleiman shone during the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup, earning praise for his performance in the group stage.

Bangs made his Premier League debut for Nasarawa United during the 1-1 home draw against visiting MFM FC at the age of 15 years, making him the youngest player in the 2022 Nigeria Professional Football League.

The 19-year-old previously played for Wikki Tourist of Bauchi before sealing a one-deal with an option to extend.

Meanwhile, Danga has impressive stints with Plateau United in the Nigeria Premier League before moving to WAFC in the lower league due to more playing time.

Nentaka Bangs and John Danga are products of GBS academy, and have been involved in seven goal involvements (3 goals, 4 assists) in ten appearances across all competitions this season.

Super Eagles forwards like Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu passed through the Slovak club before joining bigger teams.

Nigeria is regaining her lost glory - Adeleye

Nigeria football journalist Gbenga Adeleye said the signing of Nentaka Dembele Bangs and John Danga will open a new chapter for football players in the country.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Adeleye recalled that during the late 80s and 90s, Nigerian players moved directly from the country into the starting XI of European clubs due to the experience they had gathered.

The former Media Officer of the defunct Nembe City FC said the academies have moved more players outside the country than the professional club side. Adeleye said:

“The move of these two players from Nigeria straight to the team is exciting news. Nigeria is regaining her lost glory after all these years. The performance of these players will determine if more opportunities will come.”

