Super Falcons stars Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo have been nominated for CAF Women’s Player of the Year 2025

Nigeria earned multiple nominations across categories, including national teams, clubs, coaches, and young players

Bayelsa Queens, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Shakirat Moshood also headline other strong Nigerian contenders

Nigeria’s dominance in African football has once again been recognised as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled its list of nominees for the 2025 CAF Awards.

The announcement, made on Friday via CAF’s official X handle, confirmed that Nigeria has received multiple nominations across various women’s categories, a clear testament to the nation’s continued excellence on the continent.

The 2025 CAF Awards nominees for all women's categories have been unveiled by the African football body.

According to Peoples Gazette, the Super Falcons, Nigeria’s senior women’s national team, were nominated for the Women’s National Team of the Year, alongside their U-17 counterparts, the Flamingos.

Both teams had impressive performances over the past year, with the Falcons maintaining their dominance in African women’s football and the Flamingos excelling in youth competitions.

Adding to Nigeria’s strong presence, Bayelsa Queens FC secured a nomination for Women’s Club of the Year, after another impressive season in continental competitions.

Ajibade and Okoronkwo nominated for POTY

Two of Nigeria’s top players, Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo, have been nominated for the prestigious CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

Ajibade, who plies her trade with Paris Saint-Germain, has been a key figure for both club and country, and played a crucial role as Nigeria lifted her tenth WAFCON title, per BBC.

Okoronkwo also enjoyed an outstanding year, delivering crucial goals for the Super Falcons during the WAFCON.

Nigeria dominates CAF Awards 2025

Nigeria’s representation at the CAF Awards extends beyond the senior players.

Chiamaka Nnadozie, the Brighton goalkeeper and Super Falcons’ No. 1, earned a well-deserved nomination for Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Known for her commanding presence and reflex saves, Nnadozie has become one of the most respected shot-stoppers on the continent.

In the Women’s Coach of the Year category, Nigeria is proudly represented by Justine Madugu, coach of the Super Falcons, and Bankole Olowookere, head coach of the U-17 Flamingos.

The Super Falcons have been nominated for the Team of the Year at the 2025 CAF Awards.

Both coaches have been instrumental in nurturing young talents and leading their teams to success.

Another promising name to watch is Shakirat Moshood, nominated for Women’s Young Player of the Year. Her creativity and flair have marked her as one of Nigeria’s brightest talents.

Full CAF Awards nomination

Below is the full list of nominees in the women’s categories for the CAF Awards 2025:

CAF Awards: Women’s Player of the Year

Portia Boakye

Tabitha Chawinga

Temwa Chawinga

Ghizlane Chebbak

Mama Diop

Rasheedat Ajibade

Esther Okoronkwo

Sanaa Mssoudy

Barba Banda

Racheal Kundananji

Women’s Club of the Year

Gaborone United

ASEC Mimosas

TP Mazembe

USFAS Bamako

ASFAR

DE Agosto

Mamelodi Sundowns

Bayelsa Queens FC

Aigles De La Medina

JKT Queens

Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon U17

Ghana

Ivory Coast U17

Mali

Morocco

Nigeria U17

Nigeria

South Africa

Tanzania

Zambia U17

Women’s Young Player of the Year

Habiba Essam

Habiba Sabry

Stella Nyamekye

Doha El Madani

Winfrida Gerald

Ester Maseke Marwa

Adji Ndiaye

Shakirat Moshood

Mercy Chipasula

Ruth Mukoma

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year

Chloe N’Gazi

Sedilame Boseja

Fideline Ngoy

Habiba Emad

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Khadija Er-Rmichi

Fatoumata Karentao

Cynthia Konlan

Adji Ndiaye

Andile Dlamini

Coach of the Year (Women)

Adelaide Koudougnon

Siaka Gigi Traore

Lamia Boumehdi

Genoveva Anonman

Justine Madugu

Bankole Olowookere

Jorge Vilda

Kim Bjorkegren

Desiree Ellis

Carol Kanyemba

Super Falcons star bags cash reward

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has rewarded Miracle Usani for her role in Nigeria's victory at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The lavish gesture is coming three months after Nigeria's remarkable 3-2 comeback against Morocco in the final at the Rabat Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng