CAF Awards 2025: Nigeria Dominates As 2 Players Bag Nomination for Player of the Year
- Super Falcons stars Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo have been nominated for CAF Women’s Player of the Year 2025
- Nigeria earned multiple nominations across categories, including national teams, clubs, coaches, and young players
- Bayelsa Queens, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Shakirat Moshood also headline other strong Nigerian contenders
Nigeria’s dominance in African football has once again been recognised as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled its list of nominees for the 2025 CAF Awards.
The announcement, made on Friday via CAF’s official X handle, confirmed that Nigeria has received multiple nominations across various women’s categories, a clear testament to the nation’s continued excellence on the continent.
According to Peoples Gazette, the Super Falcons, Nigeria’s senior women’s national team, were nominated for the Women’s National Team of the Year, alongside their U-17 counterparts, the Flamingos.
Both teams had impressive performances over the past year, with the Falcons maintaining their dominance in African women’s football and the Flamingos excelling in youth competitions.
Adding to Nigeria’s strong presence, Bayelsa Queens FC secured a nomination for Women’s Club of the Year, after another impressive season in continental competitions.
Ajibade and Okoronkwo nominated for POTY
Two of Nigeria’s top players, Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo, have been nominated for the prestigious CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.
Ajibade, who plies her trade with Paris Saint-Germain, has been a key figure for both club and country, and played a crucial role as Nigeria lifted her tenth WAFCON title, per BBC.
Okoronkwo also enjoyed an outstanding year, delivering crucial goals for the Super Falcons during the WAFCON.
Nigeria dominates CAF Awards 2025
Nigeria’s representation at the CAF Awards extends beyond the senior players.
Chiamaka Nnadozie, the Brighton goalkeeper and Super Falcons’ No. 1, earned a well-deserved nomination for Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.
Known for her commanding presence and reflex saves, Nnadozie has become one of the most respected shot-stoppers on the continent.
In the Women’s Coach of the Year category, Nigeria is proudly represented by Justine Madugu, coach of the Super Falcons, and Bankole Olowookere, head coach of the U-17 Flamingos.
Both coaches have been instrumental in nurturing young talents and leading their teams to success.
Another promising name to watch is Shakirat Moshood, nominated for Women’s Young Player of the Year. Her creativity and flair have marked her as one of Nigeria’s brightest talents.
Full CAF Awards nomination
Below is the full list of nominees in the women’s categories for the CAF Awards 2025:
CAF Awards: Women’s Player of the Year
Portia Boakye
Tabitha Chawinga
Temwa Chawinga
Ghizlane Chebbak
Mama Diop
Rasheedat Ajibade
Esther Okoronkwo
Sanaa Mssoudy
Barba Banda
Racheal Kundananji
Women’s Club of the Year
Gaborone United
ASEC Mimosas
TP Mazembe
USFAS Bamako
ASFAR
DE Agosto
Mamelodi Sundowns
Bayelsa Queens FC
Aigles De La Medina
JKT Queens
Women’s National Team of the Year
Cameroon U17
Ghana
Ivory Coast U17
Mali
Morocco
Nigeria U17
Nigeria
South Africa
Tanzania
Zambia U17
Women’s Young Player of the Year
Habiba Essam
Habiba Sabry
Stella Nyamekye
Doha El Madani
Winfrida Gerald
Ester Maseke Marwa
Adji Ndiaye
Shakirat Moshood
Mercy Chipasula
Ruth Mukoma
Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year
Chloe N’Gazi
Sedilame Boseja
Fideline Ngoy
Habiba Emad
Chiamaka Nnadozie
Khadija Er-Rmichi
Fatoumata Karentao
Cynthia Konlan
Adji Ndiaye
Andile Dlamini
Coach of the Year (Women)
Adelaide Koudougnon
Siaka Gigi Traore
Lamia Boumehdi
Genoveva Anonman
Justine Madugu
Bankole Olowookere
Jorge Vilda
Kim Bjorkegren
Desiree Ellis
Carol Kanyemba
Super Falcons star bags cash reward
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has rewarded Miracle Usani for her role in Nigeria's victory at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
The lavish gesture is coming three months after Nigeria's remarkable 3-2 comeback against Morocco in the final at the Rabat Stadium.
