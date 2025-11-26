Kylian Mbappe is the new UEFA Champions League top scorer this season after his first-half hat-trick against Olympiacos

The Greek side took a surprising lead against Real Madrid, but the French international responded with three goals

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward overtakes Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen, who missed matchday five action

Kylian Mbappe is the new top scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season after overtaking Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen.

Mbappe scored a first-half hat-trick for Real Madrid against Olympiacos after the Greek side took a surprising lead against the Spanish giants.

Kylian Mbappe scores a first-half hat-trick for Real Madrid against Olympiacos. Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis.

Source: Getty Images

The France international moved up to eight goals in five matches, surpassing Nigerian forward Osimhen, who has six goals in three matches.

Osimhen missed Galatasaray’s shock 1-0 home loss to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise due to an injury he sustained on international duty with Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng