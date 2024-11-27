The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football Awards ceremony is well in the spotlight

Several players who have made the final shortlist, particularly for the Men's Player of the Year category, have been vocal about winning

Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi, has spoken about pipping Nigeria's Ademola Lookman to the prestigious award

The 2024 Men's Player of the Year category at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards is making headlines ahead of the gala scheduled for Marrakech.

The prestigious ceremony, known for honouring a variety of football achievements, is typically highlighted by the announcement of the Men's Player of the Year award, and this year is no different.

The Men's Player of the Year category, which recently saw its shortlist narrowed from 10 nominees to a final five, has sparked predictions and discussions about who will take home the coveted prize.

The shortlist includes standout players such as Nigeria's Ademola Lookman, Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra, Guinea's Serhou Guirassy, and South Africa's Ronwen Williams and the winner will be announced at the star-studded gala on December 16th.

Ahead of the event, Morocco's Hakimi has expressed his thoughts on the possibility of claiming the prestigious award.

Hakimi speaks on CAF awards

Speaking to the media, the former Real Madrid defender shared that, regardless of the outcome, he would remain proud of his nomination and it would motivate him to strive for even greater success in the future.

“It’s a source of pride and satisfaction, especially knowing that the work I’ve been doing for a long time is being recognized with this nomination,” he said via maliactu.net.

“It’s true that this is an important trophy on an individual level, but I’m happy to be here.

"I hope I can win it, but if not, I'm still honoured to be here, and it fuels my desire to keep working hard.”

Nigeria's Lookman is currently the favourite to win the award, with many past recipients tipping the 27-year-old as the likely winner.

Lookman has certainly made a strong case for himself, continuing to impress with both Atalanta and the Super Eagles as he builds on his outstanding start to the season.

Former Antwerp star speaks on CAF awards

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Royal Antwerp forward, Patrick Pascal, has named his favourite to win the CAF POTY award.

Pascal opted for Nigeria’s Lookman, stating that the Atalanta star is the odds-on favourite to clinch the award. The former attacker concluded by cheekily stressing that CAF should hand the 27-year-old the award already.

