Ademola Lookman was named the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year at the Palais des Congres on Monday night

The Super Eagles defeated Achraf Hakimi, who was initially leaked as the winner before the event in Morocco

Hakimi was in action for French club Paris Saint-Germain two days after losing out on Africa's biggest prize

Achraf Hakimi has posted on social media for the first time since losing the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award to Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman.

Lookman edged competition from Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy, Simon Adingra and Ronwen Williams to win the award on Monday night at Palais des Congres in Marrakech, Morocco.

Achraf Hakimi celebrates with Ousmane Dembele after the winger scored for PSG against AS Monaco. Photo by Valery Hache/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Initial leaks suggested Hakimi won the award in his home country, but FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the Atalanta forward as the winner to close the night.

According to Morocco World News, there were reactions from the North Africans who vehemently insisted that their player should have won the coveted award.

Hakimi posts after CAF POTY loss

The Madrid-born defender was at the event with his mother and brother, further heightening the speculations that he had won, but eventually, he was not announced.

He flew back to Paris immediately after the event and played the full 90 minutes of PSG’s 4-2 away win over AS Monaco, assisting Desire Doue for the opening goal.

He shared three photos of himself on his Instagram page after the match with the caption "Allez PARIS"; it was his first post on social media since losing the African Best Award.

The Moroccans believed the defender was robbed of the award, and a taxi driver in Marrakech explained why Hakimi should have picked up the award at the expense of Lookman.

The former Inter Milan defender also finished on the podium in the 2023 edition, in which Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen won.

Guirassy speaks after CAF POTY loss

Legit.ng reported that Guirassy reacted to CAF POTY loss via a post on social media, with which he appreciated Guinean football fans but failed to congratulate Lookman.

The Borussia Dortmund forward was present at the award and was backed by some to win because of his exploits in helping VfB Stuttgart qualify for the Champions League.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng