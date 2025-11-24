Eric Chelle is scheduled for a showdown meeting with top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation

The tactician will lead the Super Eagles to the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with the team's camp opening on December 10

Following Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, officials are demanding an overhaul of the Super Eagles squad

The hierarchy of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has summoned Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to Abuja for a showdown meeting.

This comes following the national team's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having lost the African playoff final to DR Congo.

Plans are underway to overhaul the current squad ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on December 23.

Eric Chelle will meet with top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation in Abuja.

Nigeria will hope to go a step further at the tournament, having finished as runners-up in the last edition after losing to the host country, Ivory Coast, in the final.

According to reports, top officials are demanding that only players who are in form at the club level should be considered for selection.

Chelle, who was appointed in January, is billed to arrive in Abuja for talks with the NFF ahead of the AFCON training camp, which will open on December 10, per BBC.

According to BSN Sports, an official stressed that there is a need for urgent reforms following the poor performances of the team in recent times.

He said:

"There is an urgent need to reorganise the national team. We need younger and more committed players representing Nigeria,” the official said.

"We can no longer continue with players who struggle for game time at their clubs. Anyone playing for the Super Eagles must be active and consistent at club level.”

Chelle drops three players

Meanwhile, earlier reports have it that Chelle dropped three players following their unimpressive performance at the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off.

The former Mali coach has begun his plans for the AFCON, and his first point of call was to drop three players: Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, and one other, according to Nigerian outlet Own Goal.

The tactician is reportedly planning to call up Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Alebiosu, FC Volendam midfielder Gibson Yah, and Pisa FC's Ebenezer Akinsamiro, according to ThisDay.

Nigeria will receive a major boost after the recovery of Terem Moffi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who sustained injuries in their clubs before the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Nigerian fans are eager for the start of the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Chelle led Nigeria to finish in second position behind South Africa in the CAF qualification group with 17 points.

Tinubu told to intervene

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Secretary General of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (now NFF), Sani Toro, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the sad state of football in the country.

According to Vanguard, the Bauchi-born football administrator blasted the players for exhibiting a high level of indiscipline during the World Cup play-off, which is one of the reasons Nigeria failed.

