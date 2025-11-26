John Obi Mikel has expressed interest in taking a leadership role at the NFF to eliminate corruption from Nigerian football

The ex-Super Eagles captain has criticised Nigeria’s football decline after consecutive World Cup failures

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 4-3 via penalties to DR Congo in the playoff final

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has revealed he is open to taking up a leadership role in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), saying he is ready to help rebuild the country’s football structure under the right conditions.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder said he would only accept such a role if the system becomes transparent, accountable, and free from corruption.

Mikel Obi has reportedly expressed interest in the NFF job, listing conditions for accepting an administrative position. Photo by Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

As seen on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel's comments come amid national outrage following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles were defeated by DR Congo 4-3 on penalties during the playoff final in Morocco, marking the second consecutive World Cup Nigeria will miss after failing to reach Qatar 2022, BBC reports.

For a football-loving country with a rich history, the disappointment of missing back-to-back World Cup tournaments has been profound.

Nigeria’s football crisis goes beyond the Super Eagles

Mikel Obi’s criticism extends far beyond the struggles of the Super Eagles alone.

The former Chelsea midfielder expressed frustration with the NFF, the steady decline of Nigeria’s football system over the past decade, one marked by early tournament exits, failed qualifications, and widespread leadership issues.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for two consecutive FIFA World Cups after losing to DR Congo via penalties in the playoff final. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s age-grade teams have endured similarly poor results as the Olympic Eagles missed both the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games.

The Flying Eagles crashed out of the U20 World Cup in the Round of 16, while the Golden Eaglets, once global U17 giants, have failed to qualify for the last two editions of both the U17 Africa Cup of Nations and the U17 World Cup.

These failures, coupled with allegations of corruption across NFF administrations, have eroded public trust.

For Mikel Obi, rebuilding Nigerian football requires honesty and structural reform, not shortcuts.

He stressed that the NFF must embrace a culture of competence, planning, and unity if the nation hopes to regain its footballing identity.

The former Chelsea star, who spent 14 years representing Nigeria across all levels, emphasised that integrity must be the foundation of any future involvement.

He stated firmly that he will never accept an NFF role if corruption surrounds the position.

Mikel Obi reminded Nigerians of his dedication from the U17 and U20 levels through two World Cups, five AFCON tournaments, and an Olympic bronze medal.

He insisted that Nigeria must create an environment where players feel valued and motivated to perform.

With two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and a Champions League trophy to his name, Mikel Obi remains a respected figure in global and Nigerian football.

Mikel Obi slams Chelle over voodoo comments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi has berated Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who claimed voodoo was responsible for their loss to DR Congo in the World Cup play-offs.

Mikel Obi has branded the voodoo remarks by Chelle as 'ridiculous', blaming the team for poor preparation.

Source: Legit.ng