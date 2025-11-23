NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau has met Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina in London to check on his recovery

Aina continues rehabilitation from hamstring surgery sustained during Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa

Optimism grows around Aina’s potential availability for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Ibrahim Musa Gusau, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), made a personal visit to London to meet with Super Eagles defender Ola Aina.

The meeting aimed to check on Aina’s progress and offer words of encouragement as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious hamstring injury.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has met with Super Eagles defender Ola Aina in London to check on his recovery from injury.

Source: Twitter

The visit underscores the federation’s commitment to supporting key players ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Aina’s recovery from injury

Aina has been sidelined from both club and international duty following a hamstring injury that required surgery during Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against South Africa.

Ola Aina has returned to training on grass after almost three months out with a hamstring injury.

Source: Twitter

The setback has kept him out of recent fixtures for Nottingham Forest and the Super Eagles.

Aina was a major miss for Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs as the three-time African champions lost via penalties to DR Congo and missed the chance to qualify for the 2026 tournament, BBC reports.

Despite this, Nottingham Forest’s coaching staff confirmed that the Super Eagles defender is making steady progress with physiotherapists and sports scientists, although he has not yet returned to full team training.

Both the Premier League club and NFF are cautious, prioritising a complete and safe recovery for Aina over a rushed return.

Looking ahead to AFCON 2025

There is growing optimism that Aina could be ready to feature in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations this December in Morocco.

The full-back’s experience and leadership would be crucial for Nigeria’s campaign in the continental tournament, as the Super Eagles bid to win a fourth continental title.

According to Sky Sports, Nigeria has been placed in a fairly easy group as the Super Eagles will face off against Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda in Group C of the competition that kicks off on December 21 in Morocco.

Aina previously played a pivotal role in the 2023 edition, helping the Super Eagles secure a silver medal and earning a place in the Team of the Tournament.

The NFF President’s visit not only offered moral support but also allowed him to receive firsthand updates on the player’s rehabilitation progress, ensuring that both the player and federation are aligned ahead of the crucial tournament.

Ola Aina remains a key figure in Nigeria’s defensive setup, and his return to full fitness would be a major boost to coach Eric Chelle’s plans for AFCON 2025.

Why Aina struggled in AFCON 2023 final

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has explained why his teammate Ola Aina struggled at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final against the Ivory Coast.

Ivorian forward Simon Adingra was a thorn in the flesh for the Nigerian defence right from the very first blast of the whistle. It was a fight to finish at the packed Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, when both teams clashed for the ultimate prize.

