The Super Eagles of Nigeria will miss out on an important player at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Eric Chelle, who had submitted a provisional list for the tournament, is billed to name his final 23-man squad by December 10

Drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, the Super Eagles will head to the tournament with the sole aim of winning the title

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have suffered a massive blow less than a month before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Eric Chelle's side will miss out on a defender, who is described as a 'national team revelation', following his performances in the World Cup qualifiers, per Yahoo.

Nigeria will hope to go a step further at the continental showpiece, having finished the last edition as runners-up after losing 1-2 to the host nation Ivory Coast, in the final.

Benjamin Fredrick will miss out on the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco. Photo: Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle has handed in a provisional list after he was summoned to Abuja by senior officials of the Nigeria Football Federation.

The tactician is billed to submit his final 23-man list, with December 10 given as the official deadline by the Confederation of African Football.

Nigeria are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as they hunt for their fourth continental title.

The Super Eagles will begin their quest for the title against the Taifa Stars on December 23 before facing the Carthage Eagles four days later.

Their final group game will be against the Cranes on December 30, as they will hope to make a strong statement heading into the knockout phase.

Benjamin Fredrick ruled out of AFCON

Less than a month before their opening game against Tanzania, Benjamin Fredrick suffered a serious injury that will rule him out of the tournament.

The on-loan Brentford of England star picked up the injury in training upon his return from the World Cup playoff.

He is set to be out for 12 weeks, according to reports, and already, head coach Eric Chelle has made provision for his replacement in the team for the tournament, with the list said to be made public soon.

Cyriel Dessers set for return

Meanwhile, ahead of the start of the competition, Panathinaikos striker Cyriel Dessers has taken a significant step toward full recovery.

The impressive forward has rejoined his club teammates in training, two months after suffering a sprain that sidelined him for up to eight weeks.

The Super Eagles will hope to win the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward has scored two goals in four matches since joining Panathinaikos from Rangers FC during the summer.

Onuachu sends message to Eric Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria international Paul Onuachu has sent a crucial message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in December.

The 31-year-old scored in Trabzonspor's 4-3 win against Başakşehir in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday night, November 24.

The striker registered his name in the scoresheet after converting a calm penalty in the 76th minute, following a handball from Oliver Kemen inside the box.

Source: Legit.ng