The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have identified individuals who spearheaded the protest on Tuesday evening, November 11

The Super Eagles have resumed full training after the team resolved their unpaid allowances on Wednesday afternoon, November 12

Nigeria will take on Gabon in the first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff on November 13

The Super Eagles resumed full training in Morocco ahead of their crucial World Cup playoff against Gabon.

Nigeria qualified for the playoffs after securing a vital 4-0 win against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, with Victor Osimhen scoring a hat-trick and Brentford defender Frank Onyeka scoring the last goal in the 90+1 minute.

William Troost-Ekong and Victor Osimhen during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Lesotho. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

With the result, the three-time AFCON winners overtook Burkina Faso in the best four losers who finished in second place in their respective group.

Nigeria resumed camp on Sunday, November 9, with four players touching down in Rabat, Morocco.

Fulham star Alex Iwobi caused a stir on social media after sharing the outside view of the Rive Hotel, which was an old North African building, and Nigerians slammed the NFF for the scenery. The former Arsenal star explained that he had no malicious intent with the first video.

Barely 24 hours after the NFF responded to the viral video, the Super Eagles and their officials skipped Tuesday’s training session in protest over unpaid entitlements dating back to 2019, per BBC.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong stated that the players were demanding for their bonuses and not anything else, as claimed on social media.

Following the intervention of the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation, the players called off the protest and proceeded to train on Wednesday evening, November 12, per ESPN. Troost-Ekong wrote:

"Issue RESOLVED. Outstanding financials cleared and on ground. Team is UNITED and focused as before on representing NIGERIA with our maximum for the games ahead! @NGSuperEagles."

Nigeria's players pose for a team picture ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Lesotho and Nigeria at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

NFF identifies ring leaders

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly identified five players believed to have instigated their teammates to boycott training ahead of the World Cup playoff against Gabon on November 13.

According to OwnGoalNigeria, a top NFF official stated that no decision has been made to penalize the players.

He explained that the federation’s focus remains on ensuring Nigeria does not miss out on a second consecutive World Cup appearance. He said:

"We have been able to identify five players who pushed others to stage the protest and we know them. Currently, there will be no punishment for any of the players because it was a team decision due to a lack of proper communication and broken trust.

”I admit that the NFF should have done better with the way it was handled but we pray it doesn’t derail the team from the ticket to represent Africa at the Intercontinental playoff”.

Oseni faces backlash after reacting to Super Eagles training boycott

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni was on the receiving end of backlash from angry Nigerians after his comments about the striking Super Eagles players.

Oseni is a vocal TV personality who has bravely dared guests on TV many times, and this has come back to haunt him after one of his guests escaped with many questions unanswered.

Source: Legit.ng