The Nigeria Football Federation are set to announce a preliminary list ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle reportedly submitted a 55-man provisional list consisting of a mixture of experienced and uncapped players

Fans have cautioned the former Mali coach against inviting players who failed to perform during the 2026 World Cup playoffs

All is set as the Nigeria Football Federation plans to announce a preliminary list ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria are in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania and Morocco, as the continental tournament runs from December 21 to January 12, 2026.

The Super Eagles finished second at the 2023 AFCON, losing to host Ivory Coast 2-1 in the final,per ESPN.

Super Eagles of Nigeria eye their fourth title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

The three-time AFCON winners failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 4-3 to the Leopards of DR Congo in the Africa playoff final in Morocco on November 16.

Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle will be shifting his attention to the AFCON, where he was edged out in the quarterfinal (as Mali coach) by Ivory Coast 2-1 in extra time, per Al Jazeera.

NFF make announcement

As seen on X, the official X handle of Super Eagles urged fans to await the preliminary list.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle submitted a 55-man squad on Monday, November 24 with the blend of players who were at the last AFCON in Ivory Cost and uncapped players. @NGSuperEagles wrote:

Super Eagles Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preliminary squad announcement coming up."

Fans react

Football fans have reacted to the tweet by the official handle of the Super Eagles.

Eric Chelle submits 55-man list to the NFF ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

A X user urged coach Eric Chelle to exclude stand-in captain Wilfred Ndidi from the squad, while another charged the players to win the AFCON as a consolation of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

@TheBoluSport said:

"I don't want to see Ndidi, Osayi-Samuel, Samuel Chukwueze in the team. They are basically average players, Ndidi has passed his best. New players should be invited as we build into the future."

@StarTimes_Ng wrote:

"We need to solve the creative midfield problem."

@SJamgbadi added:

"Not going to put my hopes high on the super eagles. They have disappointed me over the years. Nigeria has 16 semifinals appearance (the most of any African nation) and 7 finals appearance in AFCON finals with just 3 AFCON trophy. I think Cote D'Ivoire has 4 finals with 3 trophies."

@UFWasinda said:

"We really need to win this, to begin our road to recovery from the pain of missing out of the World Cup yesterday again.

