Super Falcons players have reportedly concluded plans to stage a protest ahead of the FIFA international window next December

The 10-time WAFCON winners will not be playing any friendly following the inability of the NFF to secure an opponent

Super Falcons retained their position as number one on the FIFA ranking, and 36th in the World

Super Falcons players are reportedly considering staging a protest against the Nigeria Football Federation over accumulated unpaid allowances.

This is coming two weeks after the Super Eagles players boycotted their training during preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Morocco.

Nigeria won their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations, after coming back from behind to beat Morocco 3-2 in front of their fans in Rabat, per BBC.

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade and coach Justine Madugu with the WAFCON trophy in Abuja. Photo by: LIGHT ORIYE TAMUNOTONYE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Following their heroism, President Bola Tinubu hosted the team and doled out the sum of $100,000 to the players, while the backroom staff were promised $50,000. In multiple interviews, several players claimed the presidency is yet to fulfil their promise.

NFF owe Falcons

According to BSN, the NFF are reportedly owing the Super Falcons players' allowances from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

A player who spoke on the condition of anonymity explained that the team are awaiting their match bonuses, camp allowances, and winning bonuses, with the intention of not honouring any national call-up until the outstanding are cleared.

The player said the entire team decided to take the action after seeing what the Super Eagles did during the World Cup playoffs before the National Sports Commission intervened.

NFF fail to organise friendlies ahead of 2026 WAFCON

Super Falcons players have expressed dissatisfaction on their social media stories on the lack of friendlies during the November-December international window to aid preparation for the 2026 WAFCON.

Super Falcons are through to the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Led by Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, Ashleigh Plumptre and Rinsola Babajide; the players shared a post title: Zero Friendlies confirmed between November 24th to December 2nd.

While Nigeria continue to struggle to secure a friendly match, Ghana are set to face England on December 2, with other countries such as Zambia, Kenya, and South Africa already aware of their respective opponents.

Fans react

@SuleimanDa69718 said:

"Overconfidence is wat I have seen here nothing else, NFF always thinks Nigeria female team are always the favorite to win the competition. So no need for friendly matches."

@Originality_100 wrote:

"They feel Super Falcons have won a enough wafcon, so there is no need to stress up."

@WondaBoy980 added:

"Brace yourself for the end of the falcons being the only national team giving us joy.

Nigeria beat Benin 3-1 on aggregate in October to qualify for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, per CAF.

Ajibade denies calling for sack of NFF president

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade has distanced herself from reports suggesting the sack of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president following the Super Eagles' inability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain player led the Super Falcons to win their tenth Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) under the current NFF board.

Source: Legit.ng