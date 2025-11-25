UEFA has granted Barcelona a rare stadium exemption ahead of a crucial Champions League clash

The Catalan giants are set to return fully to the renovated Camp Nou after two years of away from their natural home ground

Barcelona will hope to continue their winning streak after dismantling Athletic Bilbao 4-0 over the weekend

Barcelona have been handed a rare UEFA exemption just days before their Champions League campaign resumes, giving the Catalan giants a morale boost as they prepare for a difficult trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The decision comes at a crucial moment in what has been a turbulent European season for Hansi Flick's men.

Barcelona currently sit 11th in the league phase standings with seven points from four matches, an uninspiring return for a club of their stature.

Their last Champions League match perfectly captured their inconsistency as the Catalans were forced to come from behind three times against Club Brugge, only to see a potential late winner ruled out on November 5.

A tough test awaits at Stamford Bridge

Barcelona’s trip to London on November 25 rekindles a rivalry filled with controversy and unforgettable moments.

According to YEN.com.gh, the last competitive meeting came in 2018, when Lionel Messi’s brilliance guided Barcelona to a 3-0 victory, a rare moment of control against Chelsea.

Historically, Barcelona have struggled against the Blues, as they have recorded just one victory in their last nine encounters.

Their record away at Stamford Bridge is even worse as the Catalans have only one win in eight visits, the last coming in 2006.

Five of those matches ended in defeat, underscoring the challenge awaiting Flick and his players.

Still, Barcelona can draw encouragement from their most recent trip to England, when they dismantled Newcastle United at St James' Park thanks to a Marcus Rashford brace.

Chelsea, however, enter this contest in excellent form, sitting second in the Premier League and unbeaten in five games.

UEFA gives Barcelona late approval

Away from the pitch, Barcelona supporters are celebrating the reopening of Camp Nou, recently visited by Lionel Messi, after a renovation project that began in 2023.

Originally expected to take one year, construction challenges pushed the return date deep into 2025.

Barcelona made their emotional return to their iconic home, sweeping Athletic Bilbao aside 4-0 in front of an energized crowd.

Now, the Catalans have confirmed even bigger news as their next Champions League home match, scheduled for December 9 against Eintracht Frankfurt, will also be held at the renovated Camp Nou.

This required special approval from UEFA, as Article 25 of its competition regulations states that a club must use the same stadium throughout the league phase.

Barcelona have now successfully secured this exception, and the decision marks a symbolic fresh start for the Catalans, who hope that returning to a full Camp Nou—and UEFA’s green light—can spark a more stable and convincing European run.

Source: Legit.ng