Chelsea star Marc Cucurella has issued a warning to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as the Blues prepare to host the Catalans at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, November 25.

The Spanish defender is set for his first encounter with his international teammate, who is currently one of Europe's deadliest wingers.

Lamine Yamal has been impressive since breaking into Barcelona's senior team in 2023 under Xavi, and has been nothing short of remarkable.

Lamine Yamal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Spotify Camp Nou in Spain. Photo by: Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images.

According to Transfermarkt, the 18-year-old has scored 31 goals, made 42 assists in 127 matches across all competitions.

Cucurella throws jibe at Yamal

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella has declared his readiness to face Barcelona on Tuesday night, November 25.

According to Barca Blaugranes, the 27-year-old acknowledged that the Catalans are a good side but the Blues must take the ball away from them.

The former Barcelona player said the difference between Yamal and Esteavo is the number of years the Spanish star has spent playing top football in Europe. He via Chelsea FC Online:

“The only difference is that Lamine has played in Europe for two, three seasons, while Estevao has just arrived this season. But he (Estevao) is doing really well. I think if he continues this way, improving in all aspects, he can arrive at Lamine’s level.

“The key will be to take the ball away from them and the physical aspect as well. Barça is a great team. This year they may not have completely controlled the matches, but they are the league and cup champions. They are doing things well, they have a lot of talent."

The left-back shared a light-hearted moment from training involving his teammate Estavao, warning him to start wearing shin pads during training.

Lamine Yamal and Marc Cucurella during the UEFA Nations League semifinal match between Spain and France at the Stuttgart Arena in Germany. Photo by: Hollandse Hoogte | MAURICE VAN STEEN /ANP.

Cucurella added that it would be a special moment playing against his former team. He said:

"This is going to be a special game for me and my entire family. Chelsea have the opportunity to play the UEFA Champions League, a very special night. We can do a good game and get the three points."

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca commended the growth of Esteavo, urging the Brazilian to remain focused and not think of matching or surpassing Lamine Yamal.

