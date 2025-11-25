Chelsea vs Barcelona is already gathering momentum as both teams clash in a massive Champions League fixture on Tuesday night

A mysterious cat called 'Nimbus' has predicted the outright winner of the encounter billed for Stamford Bridge

Barcelona have won just one of their previous seven visits to Stamford Bridge, triumphing 2-1 en route to the title in 2006

All roads lead to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host European rivals Barcelona in a mouthwatering UEFA Champions League fixture.

A mysterious cat has predicted the winner of Tuesday's game involving both teams, who are neck and neck at the midway point on the table this season.

After four matches each, both teams have managed seven points, and the result has left them outside of the automatic last-16 places in 12th and 11th, respectively.

A mysterious cat has predicted the winner of the Chelsea vs Barcelona game. Photo: Eric Alonso.

Barcelona shut Chelsea out in the most recent battle between the two clubs, though - a 3-0 last-16 success in the 2017-18 season - but the Blaugrana have won just one of their previous seven visits to Stamford Bridge, triumphing 2-1 en route to the 2005-06 trophy.

Barcelona to beat Chelsea?

Ahead of the showdown, a strange, but famous cat, branded "Oracle Whiskers", has predicted the team that would win the fixture.

Three bowls were placed metres away from the feline, each labelled Chelsea - Draw - Barcelona.

Footage showed the moment the cat, also known as Nimbus, walked to the one labelled Barcelona and fed itself from it, predicting victory for the Spanish giants.

Its prediction has left fans with mixed reactions in the comment section.

iam_stephensmart wrote:

"I will come back on this comment when Chelsea wins."

nachoshoehouse added:

"I’ve seen this before. Chelsea wins everytime the cat chooses against them."

perrysignature2 posited:

"The cat first look at Chelsea food before eating from Barca."

chief_richie.1 suggested:

"I think this time around it’s gonna fail you Chelsea wining 2-1."

Lewandowski is a threat to Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has expressed concerns over in-form Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski ahead of the massive fixture.

Sharing his thoughts on Barcelona, the tactician admitted that the Polish striker will give the Blues' defence a lot of problems. Maresca said via Barca Blaugranes:

"Without a doubt, he (Lewandowski is a fantastic player. He has shown all his life that the most important thing in football is to score goals.

"We’re going to try to defend as a team, be aggressive, as always. But they have a lot of players: Lamine Yamal, Fermín, Frenkie de Jong.

"But we’re going to try to win the game,” he told reporters. The (high) line is a factor, for sure, but we also have to pay attention without the ball.

"They can create a lot of chances and score goals every time. We need to find the right balance between attack and defense."

Marc Cucurella and his teammates are ready for the Chelsea vs Barcelona Champions League match. Photo: Bradley Collyer.

Cucurella sends message to Lamine Yamal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea star Marc Cucurella has issued a warning to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as the Blues prepare to host the Catalans at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish defender is set for his first encounter with his international teammate, who is currently one of Europe's deadliest wingers.

