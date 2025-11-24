Opta's supercomputer has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title after only 12 matches this season

Arsenal moved six points clear at the top of the table after thrashing Tottenham 4-1 in the North London derby

Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Newcastle United helped the Gunners extend their lead at the top of the league table

Opta's supercomputer has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season after only 12 matches into the 2024/25 English top-flight season.

Arsenal finished second in the past three seasons, but could finally lay their hands on the title this season after moving six points clear at the top of the table.

Eberechi Eze after scoring a hat-trick for Arsenal against Tottenham. Photo by David Price.

The Gunners humiliated Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in the North London derby thanks to Eberechi Eze’s hat-trick, which helped cement their status.

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Newcastle United, thus helping Arsenal open a six-point lead at the top of the table, a result which dropped City to third.

Chelsea moved up to second on the table after their 2-0 win over Burnley, and will face league leaders Arsenal next week in a fierce London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League champions Liverpool keep slipping further down the table and are now 11th after an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Manchester United could move up to fourth on the table if they beat Everton by more than three goals at Old Trafford later this evening.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to Opta Analyst, a supercomputer has predicted which team will win the Premier League title this season after 12 rounds of matches.

The supercomputer predicted that Arsenal will win the title this season with over 81 points and stand a 76% chance of lifting the trophy in May 2026.

Mikel Arteta confirmed to Arsenal TV that he refused to be drawn into the discussions that Arsenal are cruising to the title after opening up the lead, admitting it is insignificant in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta remains humble despite Arsenal being six points clear at that top of the table. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

The Gunners have a 98% chance of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League, and there is a zero chance they will be relegated.

Manchester City remain on course to finish second this season, and have a 14% chance of upsetting Arsenal to win the title as they did in the 2022/23 season.

Club World Cup champions Chelsea is predicted to finish in third place, and has a 3.5% chance of lifting their first Premier League title since the 2016/17 season.

Liverpool is expected to finish fourth despite their poor form, which has them in 11th place with no end in sight for their misery, and has a 2.4% chance of retaining their title.

Manchester United is expected to finish eighth this season, an improvement from last season and has a 0.32% chance of winning the title for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

