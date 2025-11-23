Manchester United is set for an unusual two-month stretch without a single Saturday English Premier League fixture

TV broadcast demands and European scheduling rules underpin the reshuffled calendar

Manchester United’s adjusted run avoids traditional top-six opponents, offering a chance to build momentum

The English Premier League returned with full intensity on Saturday as Chelsea extended their winning run with a confident triumph at Turf Moor.

Goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez ensured the Blues kept pace with England’s top contenders.

Manchester United will not play any Premier League game on a Saturday until January 17, 2026. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

Elsewhere, AFC Bournemouth staged an impressive comeback on the south coast, recovering from two goals down to rescue a draw against West Ham United.

Brighton also turned the tables in their clash against Brentford, Fulham narrowly edged Sunderland, and Crystal Palace scraped past Wolves.

At Anfield, defending champions Liverpool suffered a stunning 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, sending tremors through the title race.

Yet amid all the drama, one thing stood out: the noticeable absence of Manchester United from Saturday’s action.

Man United’s new Premier League fixtures

Manchester United, unbeaten in their last five games, will not feature in a Saturday Premier League match until early 2026.

Instead, their next league appearance comes on Monday, November 24, when they host Everton at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's next Premier League fixture is on Monday, Nov. 24 against Everton at Old Trafford. Photo by Ash Donelon

Source: Getty Images

Across their next 10 fixtures, the Red Devils’ schedule is remarkably varied as it involves two Monday night matches, three Sunday fixtures, three midweek games, and one Friday night kickoff, BBC reports.

The Red Devils will not feature in a Saturday match until January 17, when they face rivals Manchester City in a highly anticipated derby.

This rare run of weekend absences is unprecedented in recent years and has left fans wondering: Why is one of the league’s biggest clubs missing from its prime broadcast slot?

Why Man United won’t play on Saturdays

The reason behind Manchester United’s Saturday blackout lies in television scheduling and fixture rearrangements.

According to the BBC report, several of Manchester United’s originally scheduled Saturday fixtures were moved to accommodate broadcast demands and ensure compliance with Premier League rest requirements.

For example, matches against Crystal Palace and Leeds United were shifted because Palace’s Europa League commitments mandate a minimum of 60 hours of recovery between matches.

As Palace’s European games fall on Thursdays, their fixtures against Manchester United were consequently pushed to Sunday or Monday.

In addition, a congested Christmas period further altered Man United’s calendar, with key home matches squeezed into midweek slots.

Before December ends, the Red Devils must navigate a late Sunday showdown with Aston Villa and a Boxing Day Friday clash against Newcastle United.

Interestingly, despite the unusual scheduling, Man United’s opponents during this stretch do not include any of the traditional “top six” sides.

This presents a rare window for Ruben Amorim’s men to pick up valuable points and strengthen their league position before tougher fixtures return.

