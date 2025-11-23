Boost for Eric Chelle As Super Eagles Striker Set for Return Ahead of AFCON 2025

The Super Eagles have turned their attention to the upcoming AFCON tournament starting on December 21 in Morocco

Eric Chelle will hope for the full fitness of his key players as the tactician is set to submit his provisional list

A striker is set for a return after two months, as he was spotted in training ahead of a crucial match with his club

The Super Eagles have put the World Cup qualification setback behind them as they begin preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco will host the continental showpiece beginning from December 21 and will run through to January 18, 2026.

Recall that Nigeria finished the last edition as runners-up after losing 1-2 to tournament hosts Ivory Coast in the final.

Eric Chelle hopes to go a notch further at the tournament in the Super Eagles' quest for a fourth continental title.

The three-time African champions are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

Nigeria will begin their quest for the title against the Taifa Stars on December 23 before facing the Carthage Eagles four days later.

Their final group game will be against the Cranes on December 30 as they will hope to make a strong statement heading into the knockout phase.

Cyriel Dessers set for return

Ahead of the start of the competition, striker Cyriel Dessers has taken a significant step toward full recovery.

The striker has rejoined his Panathinaikos teammates in training, two months after suffering a sprain that sidelined him since September.

The Super Eagles forward has scored two goals in four matches since joining Panathinaikos from Rangers FC during the summer.

According to reports, the 30-year-old was spotted participating in Friday's session as they prepare for the Super League clash vs Panserraikos.

He trained alongside teammates Kotsias and Calabria as they were engaged in tactical sequences, rondo drills and warm-up routines.

Dessers, who joined the Greek giants during the summer transfer window, has missed ten matches across all competitions, as well as Nigeria’s last four international fixtures, per ESPN.

His absence has been felt in the national team, especially against DR Congo, after Victor Osimhen could not return for the second half, per New York Times.

Eric Chelle will hope for the full fitness of the player ahead of the AFCON as he prepares to release his provisional list.

The former Lokeren striker was replaced by Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after his club released details of his injury.

New stars Fredrick Benjamin, Akor Adams and Tolu Arokodare are also expected to have a chance to make their debut at the continental showpiece.

