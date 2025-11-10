Lionel Messi has made a surprise emotional return to the renovated Camp Nou stadium, home ground of FC Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had confirmed plans for a Messi farewell match in 2026 at the renovated stadium

Fans have flooded social media with emotional reactions, calling for Messi’s permanent return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi sent the football world into a frenzy after making a surprise return to Barcelona’s Camp Nou on Sunday night.

The visit, which was captured in viral photos, showed Messi, who is regarded as the greatest ever footballer, standing inside the iconic stadium currently under renovation, a place that once defined his footballing legacy.

Lionel Messi poses for a photo after visiting Camp Nou for the first time since his departure from Barcelona. Photo credit: Lionel Messi

Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami, spent over two decades at Barcelona, scoring 672 goals in 778 appearances before leaving in 2021 due to financial issues.

On Instagram, the 38-year-old superstar shared a heartfelt message about his visit, writing:

“Last night I returned to a place I miss with all my soul. A place where I was thrilled, where you made me feel a thousand times like the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…”

The emotional post sparked speculation about a potential farewell game or even a short-term return to Barcelona, his beloved club, as reported by Foot Africa.

Barcelona’s plans for a Messi farewell match

Barcelona president Joan Laporta quickly responded to Messi’s visit, calling it “a beautiful moment for the club and fans.”

Barcelona is planning a proper farewell match for Lionel Messi at Camp Nou in 2026. Photo credit: Lionel Messi

According to Sports Illustrated, Laporta revealed plans to organise an official farewell match for Messi once the Camp Nou renovations are completed, which is expected by the end of 2026.

“Messi deserves to say goodbye properly at the stadium that made him who he is. It would be a beautiful way to inaugurate the new Camp Nou.”

The announcement has filled Barcelona fans with excitement, many of whom never got to see their hero bid farewell in 2021 due to the pandemic and the club’s financial crisis.

Fans react to Messi’s Camp Nou return

As images of Messi’s visit to Camp Nou circulated online, fans across the world shared emotional reactions.

Some called for Barcelona to build a statue of him, while others jokingly demanded the club “lock the gates” to prevent him from leaving.

“Lock all the gates and doors, he must not leave that place again 😭,” one fan wrote.

Another posted:

“Barcelona should build a statue for Lionel Messi for what he has given during his 17 years at Barcelona.”

Messi’s bond with Barcelona remains unmatched, a connection that transcends football.

His 17 years with the Catalan giants saw him lift 35 trophies, including four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga crowns.

Following an impressive season with Inter Miami, where he scored 42 goals and led the team to the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals, Messi continues to prove he still has magic left in his boots.

Messi reaches new career milestone

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Messi has once again rewritten football history after the Argentina captain capped off a record-breaking Major League Soccer (MLS) season by winning his first-ever Golden Boot after finishing the season with 29 goals.

The Inter Miami star topped Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge and LAFC’s Denis Bouanga, who each netted 24 goals, to secure the top scorer award, marking yet another milestone in his extraordinary career.

