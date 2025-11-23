Samuel Chukwueze was the star for Fulham with a brilliant assist and multiple key contributions in just 26 minutes

Nigerian fans have slammed Chukwueze for his contrasting performances with the Super Eagles

Fulham secured a crucial Premier League victory, highlighting the impact of the Nigerian international

Samuel Chukwueze once again demonstrated his class on the Premier League stage, coming off the bench for Fulham in their clash against Sunderland.

Entering in the 64th minute, the Nigerian winger wasted no time making his presence felt.

Samuel Chukwueze provided the match-winning assist in Fulham's 1-0 victory against Sunderland. Photo by James Fearn

In the 84th minute, he delivered a perfectly timed cross to Raul Jimenez, who calmly slotted home the match-winning goal, securing a vital 1-0 victory for the London club, as seen on EuroFoot.

In just 26 minutes, Chukwueze created five chances, completed four key passes, and produced the most dribbles on the pitch, BBC reports.

The Super Eagles winger also created two additional scoring opportunities, showcasing the flair and precision that have become his trademarks.

Fulham’s win not only earned them three crucial points but also moved them to 14th in the Premier League standings.

Nigerians express frustration over Chukwueze’s performance

Despite the brilliance displayed in England, many Nigerian fans took to social media to express disappointment at Chukwueze’s performances for the Super Eagles.

Angry Nigerians have slammed Chukwueze after his brilliant performance for Fulham. Photo by Justin Setterfield

The winger’s dazzling Premier League form sharply contrasts with his lackluster displays during Nigeria’s World Cup playoffs, where the team fell short against DR Congo in a dramatic penalty shootout, missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive tournament.

“Change that jersey to a Super Eagles jersey and he starts playing like a fool,” one frustrated fan commented.

“Where was this against Congo?” Another asked.

The criticism underscores the high expectations Nigerian supporters have for players to replicate club form on the international stage.

Some fans, however, empathised with Chukwueze, acknowledging the challenges that can arise when integrating into the national team setup.

Nigerian stars shining abroad

Chukwueze’s performance is part of a growing trend of Nigerian internationals making their mark in Europe.

Alongside him, Fulham teammates Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi contributed significantly to the victory, demonstrating the increasing influence of Nigerian players in top-tier football.

While criticism from home fans highlights the divide between club and international performance, it also reinforces the potential of Nigerian players to succeed on the biggest stages.

As Chukwueze continues to showcase his abilities in the Premier League, the Super Eagles coaching staff may have to reconsider strategies to unlock his full potential for the national team in upcoming competitions.

Chukwueze’s brilliance for Fulham is a reminder of the talent Nigeria possesses, and fans hope that this level of performance can eventually translate into consistent success for the Super Eagles.

Fulham manager hails Chukwueze

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Fulham coach Marco Silva said the Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze had a massive impact in the game following his introduction.

the Portuguese coach said the Cottagers would need the Nigerian forward’s contribution going forward this season.

