Opta's supercomputer has predicted the final English Premier League table after matchday 11 was completed, as the final international break of the year begins.

Arsenal conceded two goals and dropped points for the first time since November after Brian Brobbey’s late goal denied them a victory at the Stadium of Light.

Pep Guardiola on his 1,000th game as manager. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea moved into the top four after a dominant second-half performance to inflict more misery on Wolverhampton Wanderers with a 3-0 victory.

Pep Guardiola reached 1,000 games in his managerial career and celebrated it with a big 3-0 win over struggling Premier League champions Liverpool.

The loss leaves Arne Slot in a more difficult position and could prompt the Liverpool hierarchy to consider sacking and replacing the Dutch manager.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur settled for a 2-2 draw, while Aston Villa crushed AFC Bournemouth 4-0 to move into the top six.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s West Ham made it two consecutive wins as they gradually battled their way out of the relegation zone and are level on points with 17th-place Burnley.

Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer’s prediction remains in favour of Arsenal to lift the Premier League trophy in May 2026.

The prediction gives Mikel Arteta’s side a 63.60% chance to win the title for the first time in 22 years as the only team which is likely to cross 80 points this season.

Manchester City moved into second place after beating Liverpool, and now has a 22.94% chance of winning the title, possibly denying Arsenal the chance to win the title for the third time in four years.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal concedes two goals against Sunderland. Photo by George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool, despite sitting eighth on the Premier League table after their fifth league loss of the season, still has a seven per cent chance of retaining their title.

Club World Cup champions Chelsea have a 2.75% chance of winning their first title since the 2016/17 season under Italian manager Antonio Conte.

12th-place Newcastle United are the last team with a chance of winning the title at 0.12% while the rest of the teams predictably cannot win it.

Manchester United’s fortunes have turned upward in recent weeks, and the current prediction gives them a chance of finishing seventh and competing in the UEFA Conference League next season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Burnley are the three teams predicted to be relegated, with West Ham narrowly making it after two consecutive wins, as noted by Squawka.

Guardiola sent a message to Arsenal

Legit.ng reported that Pep Guardiola sent a message to Arsenal after Manchester City beat Liverpool on the 1,000th game of his managerial career.

The former Barcelona manager claimed that his team can go all the way after closing the gap to Arsenal at the top of the table to four points.

