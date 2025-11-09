Manchester United are considering offloading Dutch striker with Nigerian roots Joshua Zirkzee in January

AS Roma are proposing an exchange deal involving Artem Dovbyk for the struggling Red Devils forward

Zirkzee, whose mother is Nigerian, is seeking more playing time to boost his World Cup chances with the Netherlands

Manchester United are reportedly considering the future of striker Joshua Zirkzee, who is exploring a January exit after struggling for playing time at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international, with Nigerian roots through his mother, has made it clear he wants regular minutes to bolster his chances of making the Netherlands World Cup squad.

While Zirkzee is open to a loan move or temporary transfer, Manchester United are cautious.

Any departure would likely depend on the club securing a suitable replacement and ensuring full salary coverage, Football Transfers reports.

Sources indicate that Man United are not actively pushing him out, leaving the final decision in the hands of management.

Zirkzee’s Nigerian roots and personal ambitions

Zirkzee’s Nigerian roots play a meaningful part in his identity.

Born and raised in the Netherlands, his middle name, Orobosa, reflects his maternal family’s connection to the Isoko people of Delta State.

This heritage has been highlighted in media coverage as Zirkzee navigates his footballing journey across Europe.

The striker’s priority remains consistent playing time, and he has not demanded a permanent transfer but wants to remain match-fit and competitive to strengthen his case for selection in the Dutch national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Zirkzee has expressed a willingness to return to Manchester United in the summer if no January move materialises.

Roma offer Dovbyk in swap deal

AS Roma have emerged as a potential destination for Zirkzee, showing strong interest despite financial difficulties.

The Serie A club, limited in January after breaching UEFA’s Squad Cost Ratio rule, reportedly offered Manchester United Artem Dovbyk in exchange for struggling Zirkzee, Radio Lo Sports reports.

Dovbyk, signed last year for €30.5 million after winning LaLiga’s Golden Boot, has struggled to make an impact in Rome.

Roma’s coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has requested reinforcements, but the club must navigate financial restrictions creatively. The proposed swap offers United a chance to offload Zirkzee while providing Roma an alternative to move on from Dovbyk, who also underperformed in the Italian capital.

This potential exchange could serve both clubs’ interests as Manchester United would free up squad space and possibly secure salary coverage, while Zirkzee would gain the regular minutes needed to pursue his World Cup ambitions.

Roma, meanwhile, could refresh their attacking options without a heavy January outlay.

As discussions continue, Manchester United fans will be watching closely to see if Zirkzee takes the next step in his career, potentially linking his Dutch and Nigerian roots to a new chapter in Serie A football.

